TREMONTON — “Hay Days” is a celebration of wheat, grass, straw, alfalfa and all other types of hay that made Tremonton what it is today. Activities kick off Friday afternoon and most will occur at Jeanie Stevens Park @ 700 N. 1000 W. The Kids Carnival kicks off at 4p.m., also vendor booths also open at 4p.m.

TREMONTON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO