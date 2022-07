The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity in Areas 1 and 2 during the period of June 26 – July 2. Areas 1 and 2 include Joseph City, Woodruff, Sun Valley, Goodwater, Adamana, unincorporated areas of Winslow and Holbrook, and parts of the Navajo and Hopi reservations that are located within the boundaries of Navajo County. Persons who were cited, charged or arrested by deputies are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt.

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO