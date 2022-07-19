ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Much-loved’ dad-of-four, 55, killed in paragliding tragedy while on holiday in France, as family pay tribute

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Kra9_0glEsb6N00

A DAD-of-four has been described as "always spreading joy" by his heartbroken kids after dying in a horror paragliding accident.

Martin Dyer, from Ruthin, North Wales, was on holiday in the city of Annecy in the south of France when he was killed on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdzRO_0glEsb6N00
Martin Dyer, from Wales, died while paragliding in France Credit: WNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRD6Z_0glEsb6N00
The 55-year-old has been hailed as 'one-of-a-kind' by heartbroken pals Credit: Facebook

The 55-year-old, who worked as a joiner and carpenter, leaves behind four children - Beth, Grace, Johan and Theo - as well as two grandkids.

In an emotional tribute, his devastated kids said their memories with their dad will "live on forever".

They said: "We are all truly heartbroken to have lost our dad.

"He was full of life and laughter, and would drop everything in an instant if any of us needed him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzDb9_0glEsb6N00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFWFQ_0glEsb6N00

"He encouraged us in everything we did, and made us believe we could achieve anything we put our minds to.

"The hole he leaves behind in our lives will be felt by so many, as he was loved by so many. He was a very funny man, and was always spreading joy to others.

"Although our hearts are heavy, the memories we have shared will live on forever."

Although paragliding was Martin's favourite hobby, he also had a love for football and was manager for Ruthin Town Reserves and Llangynhafal Summer League side for many years.

He also had a brief spell with Ipswich Town in the 1980s.

Posting on Facebook, Martin's son Johan wrote: "I’m sorry to say that our dad, Martin Dyer, has unfortunately passed away following a paragliding accident on his holiday in France.

"We would appreciate some time to process this ourselves and we will keep everyone updated with funeral arrangements."

Tributes have poured in for much-loved dad, with pal Russ Williams hailing Martin as a "great friend".

He said: "Always had a smile on his face and great fun to be with.

"Really will be sadly missed.

"I was worried about him paragliding as he'd had (a) really bad accident years ago.

"As soon as he could though he was back in the air and it shows his strength and bravery in doing the sport he loved."

Louise Rafferty described Martin as her "paragliding wing man".

She wrote: "Martin Dyer was a very close friend of mine and my paragliding flying partner.

"He absolutely loved flying, it was in his blood. He was one of a kind, a true gentleman.

"I will miss our flying adventures, but I have so many fond memories to hold on to."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paragliding#Accident#Ipswich Town
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Wild monkeys steal infant, throw child off roof in tragic attack

A newborn baby boy died tragically on Friday, when a pack of monkeys stole him from his parents and threw him off a roof. According to multiple reports, Nirdesh Upadhyay of Bareilly, India, was standing on his third-floor roof terrace with his wife and the child when the animals landed and surrounded them.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 3, who died after being left in car for almost three hours in 90F heat after his grandmother forgot about him

A Georgia boy died in a hot car at a Wendy's drive-thru after his grandmother had forgotten about him in the back seat. Kendrick Engram Jr, three, was discovered by his uncle at the fast-food restaurant on Wynnton Road Sunday in Columbus after he had been left inside of the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office.
COLUMBUS, GA
Daily Mail

Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died

A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Four-day-old baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother who was sleeping on a sofa after she couldn’t get upstairs to bed and ‘had no mobility support following her Caesarean birth’, inquest hears

A four day baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother on a sofa. Jory James' mum Emma was in so much pain from the Caesarian section birth that she couldn't get upstairs to the bedrooms at her home in St Ives, Cornwall. An inquest into Jory's death...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
615K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy