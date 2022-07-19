ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja’Marr Chase Comments On New Source Of Motivation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took the league by storm during his rookie year. He played all 17 games and established the league’s new record for most receiving yards by a rookie with 1,455. The former LSU standout also had 13 touchdowns and averaged 18 yards...

Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
Yardbarker

Analyst: Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky 'is QB1 with a bullet'

Those who have paid any attention to the situation shouldn't have been surprised when All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward essentially declared last week that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is an overwhelming favorite to officially be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is currently competing against first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Nick Saban discusses feud with Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher may never forgive Nick Saban after the comments the Alabama coach made about Texas A&M earlier this offseason, but Saban insists he holds no ill will toward his former assistant. Saban was asked at SEC Media Days on Tuesday if the issues that came to a boil between...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III upset that Kyler Murray's new deal isn't fully guaranteed

On the surface, Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals certainly looks like a big win for the player. One former NFL quarterback is not so sure. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III thought Murray and his agents made a big mistake by accepting a contract offer that was not fully guaranteed. Griffin contrasted Murray’s deal with the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns, pointing out that Watson got a fully-guaranteed deal despite multiple allegations of sexual assault being public during negotiations.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Nine-time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters: 'Whenever the opportunity comes, I am going to give it one more run at it'

“Whenever the opportunity comes, I’m going to give it one more run at it and try to get me another ring, or pass on some knowledge to these young kids, up and coming,” Peters said on SiriusXM Radio, via Pro Football Talk. “But I don’t have a time frame on when I’m going to get signed. You know, last year, it was two-and-a-half weeks into training camp. So whenever the time comes, I’ll be ready.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Browns working out QBs, including former first-round pick Josh Rosen, veteran A.J. McCarron

As the Cleveland Browns prepare themselves for a potential eight-game suspension for newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team is keeping their options open. One of those options reportedly isn't San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo, however. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted Thursday morning that the team is exploring some other...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

2022 Fantasy Football: RB Sleepers

I know I know. Melvin Gordon is not someone that excites us at this point in his career. He’s 29 years old and the Broncos just drafted Javonte Williams in the 2nd round last year. Why is Gordon a sleeper? Well, Gordon is still a very solid running back. Gordon Re-upped with the Broncos on an incentive-laden deal which show’s he believes in his talent still and is going to want to prove it. Javonte Williams is great and I believe he is the better RB at this point in Gordon’s career. But, it wouldn’t shock me if Gordon handles goal-line work and splits carries with Javonte. The offense was also not good these past 2 years. Insert Russell Wilson and this offense looks a whole lot better. I expect the Broncos to score much more and have a better overall offense. This means more opportunity for both RB’s. The issue with Javonte Williams is that his ADP is in the 2nd round. Where as Gordon’s ADP is at the start of the 7th. It wouldn’t shock me if they end up with similar stats and you are able to get Gordon five rounds later. While he may not provide the same flash he used to, Gordon will still be productive. He should be able to post solid RB2/RB3 numbers this season and be a valuable sleeper.
DENVER, CO
Sports Illustrated

Running Back ADP Report: James Cook, Rhamondre Stevenson Late-Round Breakouts

To stay in the same lane with the quarterback ADPs, I continue to use the ADPs from RTSports for the running back position. Again, each fantasy league has different draft flows based on scoring, league size, and participants. The goal of reviewing data from previous drafts is to understand how other people view the player pool within a real, paid draft environment. At the same time, ADPs help understand which players are rising and falling.
NFL
Yardbarker

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Off His New Look For 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs had to fill the void left by All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill when they traded him to the Miami Dolphins. Enter JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. The length of his contract serves as an audition to see if he’s still got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bengals reportedly trying to sell naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium after Steelers' decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated an interesting combination of revenue and controversy when they changed the name of their home stadium from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium this summer. Acrisure, an insurance brokerage firm out of Michigan, is reportedly spending over $10 million a year for the stadium's naming rights. To compare, the Pittsburgh-based Heinz ketchup company previously paid an average of $2.85 million per year to have its name attached to the Steelers' home.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt to help fan pay for grandfather's funeral so she can keep her Texans gear

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt offered to help a fan pay for her grandfather's funeral Wednesday night so she wouldn't have to sell her Houston Texans gear. A teacher named Jennifer Simpson tweeted Wednesday that she was selling a pair of Watt-branded shoes for $60 and a Watt jersey for $30 to help pay for the funeral. Watt saw the tweet and told Simpson that he'd help with the costs.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ed Donatell's experience takes Minnesota's defense to another level

After moving on from former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer after eight seasons and bringing in first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell, the team needed to sign a new defensive coordinator. In February, the franchise added longtime veteran defensive coach Ed Donatell to be their new full-time defensive coordinator. The 65-year old coach is going to look to use his experience to help Minnesota's talented defense reach their full potential.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cards sign Kyler Murray to 5-year extension

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray has agreed to a contract extension that will make him among the richest quarterbacks in the NFL, according to multiple reports. The Cardinals officially announced Murray's five-year contract extension Thursday but did not disclose financial terms. However, the deal is reportedly worth $230.5 million, with $160 million guaranteed.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Place WR Devon Williams On Did Not Report List

Williams, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens. During his college career at USC and Oregon, Williams caught 55 passes for 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 20 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers improved salary cap situation drastically this offseason

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 offseason in a bad spot. In fact, they had to second-worst salary cap situation in the NFL. Only the New Orleans Saints were in a worse spot. However, through contract extensions, cuts, and other restructures, the Packers have come a long way. Christian...
GREEN BAY, WI

