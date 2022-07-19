ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, AZ

Girls softball team needs donations

Cover picture for the articleDuring the call to the public section of last week’s Winslow City Council meeting, Rich Leonard addressed the council representing the Winslow Little League Senior Girls softball team which recently won their second state championship in a row....

Winslow began as an important railroad hub

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising up from railroad steel and rolling through good times along Route 66, the City of Winslow is a rock and roll road trip destination that deserves more than a passing glance from a flatbed Ford. Born as a railroad hub of the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad in 1880, Winslow relied on the railroad as its primary source of income. The town was named after Edward Winslow, president of St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad, which owned half of the old Atlantic and Pacific Railroad. A U.S. Post Office was established there in January 1882, and 12 years later, in 1900, the town of Winslow was incorporated.
Flooded ash from monsoon storms killed fish in pond, Flagstaff mayor says

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A pond in Flagstaff no longer has any fish alive, and the mayor is blaming a combination of wildfires and Mother Nature. According to Mayor Paul Deasy, all the fish in Francis Short Pond have died. He said in a tweet it’s because of the ash that came from a wildfire burn scar during last week’s monsoon storms. The pond allows for community fishing, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department often holds clinics there. Deasy said the city will evaluate restocking the pond with fish after the monsoon ends, which is Sept. 30.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders National Guard to assist with Flagstaff floods

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday ordered National Guard members to Flagstaff to help with flooding mitigation measures. About 30 members will help Saturday by filling sandbags with wildland and healthy forest crews in Coconino County, while on Sunday, 60 members will assist, keeping a presence throughout the rest of the week, Ducey said in a tweet.
Arizona man sentenced to life for killing teacher girlfriend hours after she bailed him out of jail

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his teacher girlfriend in 2017 not long after she bailed him out of jail. The Associated Press reports Charlie Malzahn was handed the life sentence without the possibility for parole by a Coconino County judge Tuesday, July 12, for the death of 44-year-old Cathryn Gorospe. He reportedly pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder, abandonment of a body, theft of means of transportation, theft of a credit card, and armed robbery. Prosecutors reportedly dropped capital punishment against Malzahn after he entered the plea.
