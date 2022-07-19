Girls softball team needs donations

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising up from railroad steel and rolling through good times along Route 66, the City of Winslow is a rock and roll road trip destination that deserves more than a passing glance from a flatbed Ford. Born as a railroad hub of the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad in 1880, Winslow relied on the railroad as its primary source of income. The town was named after Edward Winslow, president of St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad, which owned half of the old Atlantic and Pacific Railroad. A U.S. Post Office was established there in January 1882, and 12 years later, in 1900, the town of Winslow was incorporated.

WINSLOW, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO