The New England Patriots have some room on their roster as training camp approaches, and on Tuesday, they filled one of the available spots with an NFL hopeful. The Patriots are signing former USFL defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms, according to his agency.

Pharms played for the Pittsburgh Maulers last season in the USFL, bringing some size and power to their defensive line.

Here’s a look at one of his best plays of the season, recording a sack on fourth down last month.