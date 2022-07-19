ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler shelter closed for two weeks due to parvo outbreak

 4 days ago

TYLER – Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler announced they will be closed for two weeks after a parvo outbreak at the shelter. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “11 sick babies so far,” shelter staff said. “$3,000 at ER for six babies...

NET Health’s Hopkins analyzes latest COVID numbers

TYLER — NET Health’s Russell Hopkins sizes up the latest covid numbers in his agency’s survey area. According to Hopkins, it’s very difficult to stay on track with how things are going each day as the numbers fluctuate, but current figures do seem to indicate a leveling off. All counties in the area are currently showing moderate spread except Wood, which is now in the substantial spread range. Hopkins is reiterating familiar mitigation measures: stay home when you’re sick, get tested, get vaccinated, and follow other practices recommended since the pandemic’s beginning. He notes that home testing remains available.For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.
TYLER, TX
Missing man sought

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen at the Dollar General in Teaselville. According to our news partner KETK, Caleb Mosley, 20, has brown hair, hazel eyes, is about six feet tall and weighs about 160 lbs. There was no immediate word on any possible connection with the dead body found Thursday morning near the store. According to his mother, Mosley was last seen Saturday morning and has a concussion. Mosley was reported to be disoriented and in need of medical attention. He has scratches across his arms, back, and torso. Some are noted to be very deep. Anyone with information on Mosley’s location is encouraged to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Eight life sentences upheld in child indecency case

GILMER — The 6th Court of Appeals in Texarkana has upheld a term of eight life sentences in an Upshur County child indecency case. According to officials, Thomas Auld was found guilty last year of eight counts of indecency with a child by contact. The child victim, 12 years old at the time of the trial, described abuse against her when she was 10 and 11 years old. Officials say Auld knew the victim. Officials say the sentences took into account “the egregious facts of this case plus the prior criminal history of the defendant.”
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Body found in Teaselville

TEASELVILLE– A dead body was found in a wooded area Thursday morning near the Dollar General in Teaselville. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County officials said the body was reported around 8:50 a.m. It has been confirmed to be a male. The investigation continues, and we’ll provide further details as they become available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Man arrested in fatal Longview shooting

LONGVIEW — A 23-year-old man was arrested after a man was fatally shot around 2:43 p.m. Thursday on Arthur Street in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, John Lee Smith of Longview was jailed and charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond has been set at a combined $300,000. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Phillip Hudson, 31, of Longview, with what appeared to be multiple wounds, police said. Officials say he died from his injuries at a hospital.
LONGVIEW, TX
Disaster declaration in Henderson County

ATHENS – Henderson County firefighters have responded to at least 40 fires this week alone and 134 for the month of July, so County Judge Wade McKinney has signed a declaration declaring a Local State of Disaster. According to our news partner KETK, the declaration says the Keetch-Byrum Drought Index value for the county is now within the highest range of the index, indicating a severe drought and increased wildfire occurrence. “Our first responders are reaching their limit,” Judge McKinney said. “Day and night they are working to protect life and property from these fires. We all need to work to limit the demand for their services.” The declaration will be in effect for seven days unless it is extended by Commissioners Court. Henderson County joins numerous other area counties in maintaining a ban on outdoor burning.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead in wooded area

TEASELVILLE — Authorities are following up after a missing man was found dead in the Teaselville community. According to a news release, Smith County Emergency Communications received a report at 8:48 Thursday morning of a body in a wooded area behind the dollar store on FM 344 West. The man was identified as Caleb Ray Mosley, 20, of Bullard. He had previously been reported as a missing person to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on July 17. Smith County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin came to the location for the inquest and ordered that the body be taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Attorneys seek to remove Upshur County district clerk from office

GILMER – A petition has been submitted by attorneys David B. Griffith, Mathew Patton, and Brandon Win to remove Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn from office. According to our news partner KETK, the petition says Bunn failed to be in her office during most of her term and “neglected her duties as district clerk.” Bunn said she tripped in her office on March 12, 2019, after her heel got caught in carpet. She also said her doctors have not released her to go back to work, and the incident caused her “traumatic and debilitating injuries.” There was no immediate word on when the petition might be taken up.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Part of I-20 shut down

SMITH COUNTY — DPS advises that I-20 eastbound is shut down at Highway 271 due to a multi-vehicle crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. We’ll have updates as they become available.
Officials: 21 charged in healthcare kickback conspiracy

TYLER – The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 36 defendants in 13 federal districts across the United States for more than $1.2 billion in alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes. One defendant, 54-year-old Jeffrey Paul Parnell, is from Tyler. In connection with this national effort, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged a total of 21 individuals, including doctors, laboratory executives, hospital executives, and marketers for their involvement in alleged healthcare kickback and money laundering conspiracies. Additionally, 33 doctors and healthcare executives have agreed to pay over $32 million in order to resolve False Claims Act allegations for their involvement in the scheme, according to a news release.
TYLER, TX

