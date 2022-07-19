ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AP Top Financial News at 2:31 p.m. EDT

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs. Gun violence leads community groups to take bolder action....

InsuranceNewsNet

AP Top News at 11:59 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases. "A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal. Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally. White House tries to make Biden's COVID a 'teachable moment'. FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will drive 1M from market. Bravery...
POLITICS
InsuranceNewsNet

NAIC Releases In-Depth 2021 Property/Casualty Market Share Data Report

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released an in-depth 2021 market share data report on property/casualty insurers. The report provides fundamental market information that can be used by regulators, insurers, and others interested in analyzing the insurance industry. It also gives users an understanding of the overall size of the market by providing data at a state and national level.
MARKETS
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 83,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Risk Management Consulting Market Is Booming Worldwide with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Aon, Marsh

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Risk Management Consulting Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Whole Juvenile Life Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : MetLife, Allianz, AXA: Whole juvenile life insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2022 -- Whole juvenile life insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Whole juvenile life insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Direct mail marketing by insurance industry remains strong

Dispute rising costs of paper, printing, and postage, the popularity and reliance on direct mail marketing by insurers remains strong and getting stronger. In fact, according to analysts, consumers might want to brace themselves for an onslaught of direct mail in the fourth quarter of this year. “Our prediction is...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Broker Tool Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : Oracle, Comarch, AgencyBloc, Radiusbob

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broker Tool Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broker Tool market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Life and Non-Life Insurance Market May See Big Move : Cigna, Metlife, State Farm

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Life and Non-Life Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Fine Art Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Progressive, Chubb, Ping an Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Fine Art Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Machine Learning Technologies for Efficiently Obtaining Insurance Coverage”, for Approval (USPTO 20220215476): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Frankowiak, Sara (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Individuals who seek insurance coverage and are sensitive to pricing and product features (e.g., coverage types and/or limits, deductibles, etc.), or “frequent shoppers,” often expend considerable time and effort in finding insurance providers that best meet their needs. Conventionally, a frequent shopper finds an insurance provider by way of an agent/broker, an aggregator, a comparison web site, general web browsing, etc. Once the frequent shopper obtains an insurance policy from the desired provider, the frequent shopper is typically tied to that provider, and to the rate and product features of the policy offered by the provider, until and unless he or she proactively shops around for a new provider offering a policy with a better rate and/or product features. For example, a frequent shopper might decide to look into the offerings of other insurance providers when the frequent shopper’s current policy is up for renewal. Thus, a frequent shopper typically must either spend time and effort looking for a better-priced insurance offering on a recurring basis (e.g., once every six months or annually), or simply renew his or her current policy regardless of whether that policy provides the best rate and/or product features. Conventional agency-based insurance models may not suffice to meet a frequent shopper’s needs, due to the perceived additional cost associated with having an agent.”
InsuranceNewsNet

