Chicago, IL

Meteor Gem opens its doors to Chicagoland’s trve metalheads

By J.R. Nelson
CHICAGO READER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago’s newest record store specializes in all things metal. Meteor Gem occupies a garden-level boutique at 3082 N. Elston, and its stock is so laser-focused on extreme music—including death, doom, black, post-, and progressive metal—that the records in just one subgenre outnumber the entire metal inventory of many local shops. Owner...

