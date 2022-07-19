Meteor Gem opens its doors to Chicagoland’s trve metalheads

Lilac are essentially a Chicago supergroup of musicians who’ve done time in underrated bands. They include former Cacaw and Coughs front woman Anya Davidson (also an underground comics artist and author and occasional Reader contributor) on guitar and vocals, Kenny Rasmussen (late of Anatomy of Habit) on drums, and two veterans of Baltimore outfit Witch Hat, Chris Day on bass and Conor Stechschulte on guitar and vocals. Lilac released a debut single, “Barbed Wire Entanglement” b/w “On a Wheel,” in 2018, and last year they put out a self-titled debut LP. Maybe it’s the times, maybe it’s my wiring, but even though many reviews I’ve read of the record describe its jagged, noisy sound as “scary,” I find something soothing in its intense, forceful weirdness. “Woman in Power” combines updated riot-grrrl rage with a circular, funky groove that could lead to some creative moves in the mosh pit. “Burn Down the White House” is as sharp-toothed and heavy as a night-stalking Godzilla. And “Savage Alphabet” gives us a strangely tender affirmation: “You’re an animal shitting on the deck of the ark / You’re a baby in the dim, green, cold, wet dark.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO