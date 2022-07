NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Tuesday toward its best day in weeks as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring. The S&P 500 jumped 2.2% after a powerful tide carried all but 2% of the stocks in the index higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 592 points, or 1.9%, at 31,664, as of 1 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite roared 2.5% higher.

