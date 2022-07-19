ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Drone footage of Centennial Campground shows orderly situation, as Salvation Army steps in to help the homeless

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnSEn_0glEkMlu00

The Municipality of Anchorage has accepted help from the Salvation Army to provide services at Centennial Campground, where about 200 people who are currently homeless are living in established campsites, complete with running water, toilets, garbage services, security, and municipal staff helping solve problems as they arise.

A small number of those living at Centennial Campground were previously housed in the Sullivan Arena, which had been commandeered by former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, who converted it into a congregate shelter that was to assist with physical distancing in the nonprofit shelters, when Covid was raging through the state.

Salvation Army will be providing on-site client care coordination. Over the next couple of days, the Salvation Army will begin working with other nonprofits to coordinate the many services being offered there, such as meals, case management, donations, supplies, and more. Anchorage Parks and Recreation will continue to provide security and a team of on-site staff to ensure coordination with the municipality.

Several leftist members of the Anchorage Assembly have called the conditions at the campground a “humanitarian crisis.” They have blamed the Bronson Administration for what they say is an all-time high number of people living on the streets.

The Bronson Administration differed in its views of the situation: “As someone who has visited Centennial almost every day since the Sullivan closed, the tremendous improvements over other unsanctioned sites in Anchorage are obvious. I truly believe we are at our best when we set aside politics and work together, and I’m grateful for the many stakeholders who share that vision,” Bronson said.

About 60 of the people at Centennial Campground came from the Sullivan Arena, which closed as an overnight mass shelter on July 1. The remainder came from camp sites tucked around in fire-prone areas around the wooded areas in Anchorage. The illegal campers in the greenbelts and forests were all given other options, such as the Aviator Hotel, Gospel Rescue Mission, and other shelters, but they all chose to go to the Centennial Campground, rather than traditional shelters, officials said.

Assembly members Kameron Perez-Verdia, Felix Rivera and Daniel Volland have proposed even more expenditures than the tens of millions already spent by the Assembly on failed projects like the Golden Lion Hotel, which the Assembly helped former Mayor Berkowitz buy, to be used as a drug rehabilitation center. That controversial purchase put children at a daycare at the nearby Lubavitch Jewish Center in danger.

The new proposed Assembly expenditures include $20 million for these items:

1) $500K to remodel and immediately open up 60 rental units

2) $2M to fund emergency shelter needs through the end of 2022

3) $1.5M for outreach services

4) $3.4M to complete capital funding for the Guest House opening up 130 units

5) $12.6M for purchase of another hotel to open up to 120 units.

According to Assembly Member Kameron Perez-Verdia, “Our plan to address to the current crisis is informed by years of community work to develop a comprehensive approach to address homelessness, known as the Anchored Home plan. Our proposal leverages public-private partnerships to address the immediate crisis and build for the future so we don’t end up in this untenable situation again.”

Must Read Alaska flew a drone camera through the campground to ground-truth the claims of a “humanitarian crisis” and provide this picture of what the campground looked like on Monday:

Comments / 2

HUF TJ BEERS
2d ago

Please support a Homeless Bill of Rights, Hate Crimes Legislation, and Crime Free Shelters. Thank you.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Must Read Alaska

Assemblyman Chris Constant blames mayor for homeless ‘disaster,’ as Alaska Humanities Forum officer calls campground a ‘Bronson concentration camp’

Anchorage Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant continued the narrative that the Centennial Campground, a sanctioned campground for homeless individuals, is a “humanitarian crisis.” One of his political allies has dubbed it “Bronson’s concentration camp.”. After shooting a police officer at the Centennial Campground on Wednesday, Iese...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness says it will help, then refuses to help people at Centennial Park, then says it may help out after all … depending

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness told its partners on Monday that it would do outreach services to help rehouse homeless people at the Centennial Campground. Within a few hours, the group said it was withdrawing all of its outreach services to the campground, which had been turned into a space for homeless people earlier this month, when wildfires in the unsupervised camps around Anchorage green spaces posed a major threat to life and property.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Salvation Army to take over homelessness management at Centennial Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army in Alaska will be taking over onsite management of client care at a northeast Anchorage campground that has been designated for homeless populations since late June, according to a statement from Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration. “Our goal is to come out and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage homeless advocates team up for a restaurant meals program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of boxed meals sat stacked up on a table in front of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday as homeless outreach groups worked on delivering the meals to anyone living unsheltered in Anchorage. The new effort is called the restaurant meals program and is funded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
State
Alaska State
Anchorage, AK
Society
Local
Alaska Society
alaskapublic.org

As Centennial Park continues as Anchorage homeless camp, advocates worry about resources and safety

Roughly 200 houseless people are staying at Anchorage’s Centennial Park. And advocates are worried about whether they’re receiving the resources and care they need. At the end of June, the city closed the mass shelter at the Sullivan Arena, and began moving the people who were staying there to various locations, including the campground. The mayor’s office insists that the campground is not a part of the city’s response to homelessness.
ANCHORAGE, AK
midnightsunak.com

Bronson’s deplorable, predictable humanitarian crisis isn’t so bad, just ask Bronson

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

AFN praises signing ceremony for Alaska tribal recognition bill

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives is celebrating the signing of House Bill 123 next week, which provides for state recognition of tribes. According to an AFN news release, the bill, "recognizes the status of Alaska tribes and represents an important step forward to modernizing state policy toward Alaska Native tribes."
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Zipline park in Palmer becomes first tandem in the state

According to a community alert, officers responded to 8400 Starview Drive at 8:55 p.m., which is inside the boundary of the Centennial Park Campground. “A heavy police presence will be in the area for several hours as the investigation continues,” police wrote. “There are no road closures at this time. Please avoid the area and follow officer’s instructions if you need to be in the vicinity. This is a developing investigation. More information will be forthcoming.”
PALMER, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Berkowitz
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage man sentenced for illegally guided hunts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been sentenced to six months in prison after illegally selling big game guiding services in 2018. According to a press release from The United States Department of Justice, District of Alaska, 45-year-old Stephen Jeremy Hicks pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one felony violation of the Lacey Act for illegally selling guiding services to a client near Max Lake, which is near the Lake Clark National Park and Preserve.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Abortion remains legal in Alaska, but access for rural residents is challenging and expensive

In the wake of the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, abortion remains legal in Alaska and is protected by the state constitution’s right to privacy. But that doesn’t mean it’s available across the state. In Bristol Bay, patients seeking abortions have always faced obstacles to care. Like many medical procedures, the long-held understanding is: If you need an abortion, fly to Anchorage. Beyond that, figuring out how to access care is like trying to solve a puzzle. There are multiple health care providers in the region, but none provide abortion services.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdlg.org

Reporting on abortion in Bristol Bay

In the wake of the recent reversal of Roe vs. Wade, abortion remains legal in Alaska and is protected by the state constitution’s right to privacy. But that doesn’t mean abortion is available across the state. Earlier this month, KLDG’s Katherine Moncure reported on abortion access in Bristol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The Salvation Army#The Sullivan Arena#The Anchorage Assembly#Centennial
alaskasnewssource.com

Fifth bear killed at Centennial Park in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another bear was shot and killed Wednesday morning near the Centennial Park Campground in Anchorage where over 200 homeless residents are currently camping. According to Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist David Battle, an adult male black bear was shot by Alaska Wildlife Troopers at...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

After officer is shot by suspect on the lam, three Anchorage Assembly members issue statement: Back the Blue, the heroic men and women of APD

Three members of the Anchorage Assembly issued a statement regarding the shooting at the Centennial Campground on Wednesday evening. Assemblywoman Jamie Allard and Assemblymen Kevin Cross and Randy Sulte provided this statement to the media:. “Wednesday night, July 20, 2022, two Anchorage Police Department officers responded to the Centennial Campground...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Assembly loses: Court tosses equity officer scheme, which violates Anchorage charter and separation of powers

Mayor David Bronson applauded the Alaska Superior Court’s ruling that Assembly Ordinance 2020-79(S), which creates the Office of Equity and Justice in the Municipality of Anchorage, is invalid because it violates the Anchorage Municipal Charter. The ruling came from Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby. Judge Crosby held that Assembly...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage man sent to prison for illegal hunt guiding, other crimes

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of supervised release for illegally selling big game guiding services in 2018. According to court documents, Stephen Jeremy Hicks, 45, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one felony violation of the Lacey Act...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Newsweek

Police Officer Shot in Gun Battle at Alaska Campground

A police officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect at a campground in Alaska, authorities said. The incident occurred when two officers who were conducting a security check at the campground in Anchorage's Centennial Park on Wednesday evening encountered a man they suspected of earlier eluding police, the Anchorage Police Department (APD) said in a news release.
akbizmag.com

Federal Funds to Replace ANC’s Oldest Jetway

Gate B9 at the tip of the hexagon in the B Concourse at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) has the oldest passenger boarding bridge in the South Terminal. Many of the parts for it are obsolete, which makes it challenging to repair. Thus, ol’ B9 is being put out to pasture.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man plunges truck in hole on the washed-out Richardson Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It seems remarkable that 64-year-old Bob Barnes wasn’t seriously injured when he drove his truck into a 20-foot hole near a washed out bridge on the Richardson Highway last week. Barnes said he didn’t realize the road was closed or that the bridge at Bear Creek had washed out.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy