Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced the strike as a “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations, who had brokered the agreements.Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure, and Ukrainian air defences brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. It didn’t specify the damage or say whether the strike had caused casualties.“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its...

ECONOMY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO