ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

What's Trending: Extreme heat disrupts flights in Europe; Godfather mansion on Airbnb

hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Richard Fujie from the King Street Pet Hospital explains how dogs see the world and how it differs from humans. Howard reviews home sales and home prices for the month...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Don’t swim at Queens Bath on Kauai: Here’s why

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Swimming at beaches with lifeguards present can be the difference between life or death for some people. The ocean can be a very dangerous place especially if you are not an experienced swimmer. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on...
HONOLULU, HI
makeupandbeautyblog.com

Fighting Eel Clothing, a Fresh Hawaii Find!

Butter soft jersey? Check. Wrinkle-resistant fabric? Check? Super cute prints? CHECK!. Fighting Eel Clothing is my new favorite fresh find from Hawaii. They’re a luxury resort-wear line based out of Honolulu, and everything they make is designed and sewn locally. Their clothes — a mix of rompers, pants, dresses, shirts and cardigans — are comfortable and chic, with prints inspired by local floral and fauna.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii favorite Kilani Bakery struggles with inflation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local favorite bakery is struggling to keep its head above water as inflation continues to rise. Kilani Bakery in Wahiawa reports losing $20,000 just last month alone. “We got hit hard with the $20,000 loss, it’s significant and unless we raise our prices there’s no...
WAHIAWA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: July 20–26, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, the urban market is celebrating its 12th anniversary. By shopping for cool vintage clothes, jewelry and more, you support local designers, artists, crafters and entrepreneurs. Bring the whole family to this all-ages, pet-friendly event. Free, Ward Village, 1170 Auahi St.,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

45th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards wraps up in the heart of Waikiki

Maui mayor, new director discuss creation of county's own Agriculture Department. Maui County recently became the first county in the state to launch its own Department of Agriculture. Maui Mayor Mike Victorino and Director Rogerene "Kali" Arce discussed their goals. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. The...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#A After School#Korean
KHON2

WATCH: Shark swims at Magic island with surfers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A shark was caught on camera spinning in waters off Magic Island on Sunday, July 17. KHON2 asked the experts at the Waikiki Aquarium about the shark in the video. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. Aquarium staff...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1950s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2021, the Hawaii State Archives launched a project to digitize what is physically in the building so everyone can access the files online from home. From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Place
Oahu
hawaiinewsnow.com

45th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards Pre-Show

Hawaiiʻs biggest night in music returns live from magical Waikiki. Join us for mele moments and memories from the 45th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. Join Roy Sakuma and Jake Shimabukuro as the worldʻs first and original ukulele festival celebrates itsʻ fond aloha. Stories of heartwarming moments and the beautiful sound of the ukulele by beloved musicians, a dream Roy Sakuma fulfilled.
HONOLULU, HI
whcuradio.com

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during ‘historic’ swell

HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
momswhothink.com

The Best Restaurants for Families on Oahu

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Climate change could cost Hawaii billions in infrastructure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Projects that cost tens of billions of dollars. That could be the price tag of hardening and updating Hawaii’s critical infrastructure to combat the impacts of climate change. Hawaii is looking at projected sea level rises, changes in rain patterns, and severe storms. On the...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Spotted: Best Dressed in Honolulu

A look at style ambassadors in our city who put it all out there, fashionably. We’re sitting in Et Al in Kāhala, and other patrons would most likely assume that Michelle Stofle is the fashion editor among us. She’s dressed in one of her eye-catching, custom-designed gowns that marries the length and looseness of a mu‘umu‘u with an oversized shawl-slash-Mandarin collar and slightly exaggerated puff sleeves. The pattern on today’s fab frock is big, exotic blooms in brilliant pinks, oranges and purples that standout against a black background. She says the dotted outlines around the petals are a form of Batik design which is common in South Africa where the textile is from. All of it reads drama, drama, drama … in the best way.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Kahului Lani adds more affordable senior housing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing was held for the second phase of the Kahului Lani senior affordable apartments in Kahului on Maui on Tuesday, July 19. The blessing was coordinated by Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News...
KAHULUI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy