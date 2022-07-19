What's Trending: Extreme heat disrupts flights in Europe; Godfather mansion on Airbnb

A look at style ambassadors in our city who put it all out there, fashionably. We’re sitting in Et Al in Kāhala, and other patrons would most likely assume that Michelle Stofle is the fashion editor among us. She’s dressed in one of her eye-catching, custom-designed gowns that marries the length and looseness of a mu‘umu‘u with an oversized shawl-slash-Mandarin collar and slightly exaggerated puff sleeves. The pattern on today’s fab frock is big, exotic blooms in brilliant pinks, oranges and purples that standout against a black background. She says the dotted outlines around the petals are a form of Batik design which is common in South Africa where the textile is from. All of it reads drama, drama, drama … in the best way.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO