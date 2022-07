The Lakeland City Commission will be appointing an Interim City Commissioner to replace Commissioner Phillip Walker who must vacate his seat because he is running for state office. Interested candidates must live in District A (Northwest District) and must have lived in the area for at least one year prior to November 7, 2022, to qualify. Those interested in being considered as an Interim City Commissioner must be registered voter in Polk County and never have been convicted of a felony. The deadline to file paperwork with the City Clerk is 12 p.m., August 26th.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO