Las Vegas, NV

Saint Honoré Doughnuts and Beignets Appears to Be Opening Second Location

By: Neil Cooney
 3 days ago
Photo: Official

From the same entrepreneurial team that gave Las Vegas (and, now, beyond) the elevated cafe brand Cafe Lola, Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets offers guests tasty confections, coffee drinks, and more in its current home at 9460 W Flamingo Rd.

As Cafe Lola has begun to expand in Las Vegas and elsewhere, it would come as no surprise for the elevated doughnut brand to begin an expansive push of its own. And that is exactly what appears to be happening: Doughnut Babes 2 LLC has submitted licensing paperwork for a Saint Honoré project in Suite A at 5020 Blue Diamond Rd.

Saint Honoré serves up doughnut varieties like Rue Cambon (the brand’s classic glazed), Churro, Maple Iced, Nutella, and Chocolate Salted Caramel. “Couture” doughnuts move up a rung, giving guests the choice between sumptuous and visually striking varieties like Champs Elysees (Nutella filled, topped with candied hazelnuts and salted caramel icing) and Doughpoleon.

The Blue Diamond location is situated near the intersection with S Decatur Blvd, with neighboring eateries including Mountain West Eatery, Sharky’s Modern Mexican Kitchen, and, across the street, the Vegas-famous Tacotarian.

No word is available yet on the timeline for construction and opening of a second Saint Honoré location.

