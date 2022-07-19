ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark Lea discusses Vanderbilt's membership in SEC, competing at highest level

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
The Southeastern Conference media days are taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 2022 media days are taking place July 18-21 and SEC Network is televising the annual event.

Second-year Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea took part in media days Tuesday.

He was asked about what it is like coaching in the SEC.

“I think as a competitor, you want to do this at the highest level,” Lea said. “The SEC is the highest level, so what that means is your systems are stressed and strained in every way imaginable. It’s, like, part of the fun and the joy in doing it. There’s not a Saturday where you can sit back and relax. You have to bring it at your highest level each time you play. No matter who it is in our conference, it’s going to be that way.

“Again, I think as a competitor your goal is always to do this at the highest level, to compete and play the best, to win at the highest level. Membership in this conference gives us a chance to do that.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Center#Sec Network#American Football#The Omni Atlanta Hotel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

