Atlanta, GA

Mike Leach discusses losing track of what is a league, conference, division in college football

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PORqq_0glEeSSw00

The Southeastern Conference media days are taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 2022 media days are taking place July 18-21 and SEC Network is televising the annual event.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach took part in media days Tuesday.

Leach was asked about the future of college football with conference expansion.

“At some point, I mean, I’m beginning to lose track of what’s a league and what’s a conference, what’s a division,” Leach said. “The more the merrier, I guess. I’m not against any of it. As far as playoffs, there’s a lot of models. My thoughts on the playoffs are well-documented.

“We have a great committee thinking about it, considering it. I do think it’s steadily improved.”

Comments / 0

 

