Mail-in ballots on the way to Escambia County voters

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For the first time in 12 years, the city of Pensacola may pay its next mayor more money. City Council Vice President Jared Moore proposed increasing the salary from $100,000 to $134,000. It passed by a 5-2 vote Thursday night at the City Council meeting. "I can't...
Monday, July 25, is the last day to register to vote or change party affiliation for the August 23 Primary Election in Florida. Here are other voting resources for Northwest Florida citizens:. EARLY VOTING. Escambia County. Saturday, August 13 through Saturday, August 20. Early Vote Hours and Locations To Be...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Just three weeks away from the start of the new school year in Northwest Florida, schools across the country are faced with a teacher shortage. Escambia County has 70 openings for school teachers, while Santa Rosa County has 87 education positions open. Okaloosa County says it has 1-2 openings at each school.
Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County School District on Friday released dates for orientation sessions and open houses for the 2022-23 school year. A. Elementary (All Schools): August 5, 2022 from 9:00-11:00. B. Middle Schools:. Bellview Middle - August 8, 2022 @ 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Beulah Middle...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Community Partners are joining United Way of West Florida on Thursday to "Stuff the Bus" ahead of the new school year. The goal is to help students in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties get the items they need to succeed this school year. Stuff the Bus is...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some new ideas came up Thursday to house the homeless in Northwest Florida. One option, first looked at in 2019, is now back on the table. The idea is to purchase an existing motel or hotel, and renovate it to offer to the needy. Channel 3 learned...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties increased over the past seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker. In Okaloosa County, new cases rose by 17.87 percent over the previous week,...
NAVARRE, Fla. -- Videos of bears helping themselves to your garbage have spread across the internet. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission recommends people purchase a bear resistant trash can, but is it a valuable investment?. Bear resistant trash cans have latches on the top of them which make it...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (NBC) — A school board candidate near Pensacola, Florida, said Monday that doctors who treat transgender youth "should be hanging from the nearest tree." Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, who is running for a seat on the Santa Rosa County School Board, spoke Monday night at an event called "Closing Arguments," a political forum held by a local group named the Gulf Coast Patriots, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Miss Baldwin County and Miss Gulf Coast were both crowned, along with their outstanding teens on Friday, July 15. This preliminary scholarship competition is part of the Miss Alabama program and the program intends to help young girls’ education by providing scholarships for college. The two winners will compete in the Miss Alabama competition.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Foster children and those in low-income situations will receive a helping hand before the start of school next month. Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced a $450 check to eligible parents and caretakers of school-age children. The checks will be given per kid. Children in Crisis in Fort Walton Beach […]
An Alabama man and a Florida woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities said Thursday. Christopher D. Knighten, 38, of Atmore was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Brittney K. Talbot, of Jay, Fla., when the Honda Civic they were in was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-65 in Creola, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — People living off highway 12 in Foley saying: there are serious flooding issues in and around their neighborhood. One resident told us today the Meadow Run Estates neighborhood gets standing water up to 18 inches when we get heavy rain. “There’s definitely some drainage pipe...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office K-9 passed away Thursday after serving 5 years of service as a Patrol Dog. K-9 Narco passed away at home lying in his favorite spot in front of the living room couch, according to the sheriff's office. Narco came...
