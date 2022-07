The Jaguar administration is counting on some Pete Richardson magic in the form of his protégé Eric Dooley to return the program to its glory days of winning five Black National Championships. Dooley identifies as a Jaguar with 13 seasons as an assistant helping Richard win three of his five titles. He’s been overhauling the roster since arriving in December, and brings an exciting, up-tempo attack to the previously run-oriented offense. The motto is “spot the ball!”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO