Watch CNBC's full interview with Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Futures were down on the Dow and the S&P 500, while the Nasdaq went back and forth Thursday morning. The three major indexes are coming off a positive Wednesday, with the tech-centric Nasdaq leading the way for the week as earnings reports from several sectors come pouring in. Multiple big-name companies are announcing results Thursday, including Snap and Mattel after the closing bell. Investors are also digesting earnings reports from major airlines United and American. (Read more on that below.)

