ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Watch CNBC's full interview with Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon

CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacy Rasgon, Bernstein Research senior semiconductor analyst, joins 'The Exchange' to...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Founder, Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with BlackRock Founder, Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Wednesday, July 20th for the first week of "Mad Money" broadcasting from the New York Stock Exchange. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/07/20/stop-panicking-about-inflation-blackrock-ceo-tells-investors-were-going-to-get-through-this.html.
ENTERTAINMENT
CNBC

Meta, Nvidia, Shopify, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors, and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
STOCKS
CNBC

United Airlines on the move after earnings

CNBC's Phil LeBeau talks with United CEO Scott Kirby about the company's earnings results and outlook. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Courtney Garcia.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Bernstein Research#Chips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Senate
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Tesla crushes, Amazon buys and Ford upgraded

Tesla (TSLA) is great as usual and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The electric automaker was up 2.7% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Ford (F) is going for producing 600,000 electric vehicles next year. Nomura says shares are no longer overvalued. Citi opens...
STOCKS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Futures were down on the Dow and the S&P 500, while the Nasdaq went back and forth Thursday morning. The three major indexes are coming off a positive Wednesday, with the tech-centric Nasdaq leading the way for the week as earnings reports from several sectors come pouring in. Multiple big-name companies are announcing results Thursday, including Snap and Mattel after the closing bell. Investors are also digesting earnings reports from major airlines United and American. (Read more on that below.)
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: Big bet against Coinbase

OptionsPlay's Tony Zhang looks at an options trader's $3 million bet against Coinbase. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Courtney Garcia.
MARKETS
CNBC

Here's how to prepare for and thrive in a recession

A recession is defined as a significant economic decline that lasts more than a few months. While experts are debating whether we're in a recession now, or if one is coming and when it will arrive, the question is: Are you prepared for what the future could hold?. Watch this...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Oil prices decline in choppy trade

Oil prices fell on Friday on a weakening global demand outlook and the resumption of some Libyan crude oil output. Brent crude futures settled 0.64% lower at $103.20 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 1.71% to $94.70. The global economy looks increasingly likely to be...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Op-ed: Dividend stocks are a smart option for yield-hungry retired investors

Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors have taken beating this year. It's been especially hard on those in retirement or near it. Many financial experts tout Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, Series I bonds and other vehicles as potential remedies, but the upside is limited. Amid a...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold bounces back as dollar slips, economic risks grow

Gold bounced off a one-year low, gaining over 1% on Thursday, benefiting from some safe-haven interest amid economic concerns as the dollar eased. Spot gold was up 1.03% at $1,713.69 per ounce after hitting $1,680.25, its lowest since end-March 2021. U.S. gold futures rose 0.73% to $1,712.30 per ounce. Helping...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold set to snap 5-week losing streak on softer dollar, yields

Gold headed for its first weekly gain in six on Friday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar's decline bolstered non-yielding bullion's safe-haven appeal as economic risks persisted. Spot gold was up 0.29% to $1,723.34 per ounce and on track for a more than 1% weekly rise,...
MARKETS
CNBC

Scopia Capital pushes for strategic review at Verra Mobility. Here’s why it’s an unusual request

Business: Verra Mobility operates through three segments: (i) Commercial Services ("CS"): the market-leading provider of automated toll and violations management, as well as title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, municipalities, school districts and violation issuing authorities; (ii) Government Solutions ("GS"): a unit that works with local government agencies to help make cities and roadways safer for everyone through automated safety solutions, namely road safeway cameras that detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes; and (iii) Parking Solutions (PS): a North American leader of end-to-end commercial parking management solutions, which was established following the company's acquisition of T2 in Q4 2021. The CS segment comprised 47.4% of revenue in 2021, has 90%+ market share, high barriers to entry and 60%+ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margins. The GS segment comprised 51.4% of revenue in 2021, has significant market share and had 38% EBITDA margins in 2021. PS is a new segment that accounted for 1.2% or revenue in 2021 for the post-acquisition period of Dec. 7 to Dec. 31, 2021.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy