Jesse Marsch hopes summer signing Luis Sinisterra and Adam Forshaw escaped serious injury as Leeds rounded off their Australian tour against Crystal Palace.After beating Brisbane Roar 2-1 in the Gold Coast and losing 1-0 to Aston Villa in Brisbane, the Elland Road outfit ended their pre-season trip Down Under at the cavernous Optus Stadium.Rodrigo’s second-half penalty put Leeds ahead in a feisty friendly in Perth, where Jean-Philippe Mateta turned home a Jordan Ayew ball on the break to secure a 1-1 draw in front of 33,919 fans.But, while the absentee-hit Eagles fly home without any injury concerns, Leeds have to...

SOCCER ・ 3 HOURS AGO