J.P. Taravella has officially announced that they have hired a new boys basketball and football coach for the 2022-23 school year. After one of the most challenging seasons in school history in 2021, Clenner Goodman takes over as the new varsity football coach after Charles Hafley Jr resigned and moved to Georgia. While the Trojans struggled in 2021, Goodman is hoping to turn the program around. His goal is to get the players to buy into the program and feel comfortable with what they are doing.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO