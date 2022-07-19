ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Pinto County, TX

Possum Kingdom Lake fire update

By Sara Tomarelli
 4 days ago
PALO PINTO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A wildfire burning near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has now burned an estimated 500 acres and is ten percent contained. Texas A&M...

