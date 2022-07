AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn swimming & diving program, looking to build off a strong 2021-22 season, announced their 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. The Tigers will once again open with the Orange vs. Blue intrasquad meet at home on Sept. 28, and then the women will travel to Vanderbilt on Oct. 7 for the first meet of the season. It will be a split squad the following weekend when some travel to Los Angeles for the USC Invite and the others stay home to compete in the War Eagle Invite.

