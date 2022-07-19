ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn, soybean futures sag on U.S. crop prospects; wheat pares gains

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell more than 2% on Tuesday and soybeans also declined on optimism for sizable U.S. crops and some forecasts for rain next week, despite pockets of stress from hot and dry conditions, traders said. Wheat futures pared gains and turned lower...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Prices collapse at day's end | Thursday, July 21, 2022

Corn and soybean prices fell below support today as prices sold off hard again into the close. Wheat closed lower after trading higher most of the day. The combination of improved weather forecasts, fund selling, and lower energy prices put pressure on prices. This does not seem logical at a time when the U.S. crop is probably getting smaller. As I look ahead to next week, I expect crop conditions to take a 2-3% decline in the Monday USDA Crop Progress report.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall as rain forecast boosts U.S. crop prospects

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell to two-week lows and new-crop soybeans hit a six-month low on Thursday as forecasts for rain in dry parts of the U.S. Midwest raised hopes for bumper crops, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower in choppy trade as brokers monitored negotiations...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls 6% on Ukraine grain export deal; corn sags, soy rallies

(Updates with closing U.S. prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 6% on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said. Corn fell almost 2% on the news but soybean futures closed higher, rebounding from multi-month lows. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 47-1/4 cents at $7.59 per bushel after dipping to $7.54, the contract's lowest since Feb. 4. December corn ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.64-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to finish at $13.15-3/4, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. The Russia-Ukraine accord, which crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, raised hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deal opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest grain exporters. Meanwhile, export demand for U.S. wheat has been slow, despite a plunge in futures. CBOT September wheat has tumbled more than $5 a bushel, or 41%, since mid-May. "There is business around on the break in price. But we are not getting any of it; we are still $40 a tonne over world values," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates, a Chicago brokerage. Buyers from China purchased large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week, European traders said. CBOT corn faced additional pressure from improving weather in the U.S. Midwest that should bolster crop prospects. "Rain is expected across the Corn Belt over the next week, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern and eastern portions," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note. Soybeans bounced, although the benchmark November contract ended the week down 2%, reflecting better U.S. crop weather and weak domestic cash markets. "The big story in beans has been the cratering in the (cash) basis over the past couple of weeks," Linn said, noting that soy processors have slowed purchases of pricey old-crop soybeans, opting to wait for the autumn harvest of the 2022 crop. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures end higher on firm beef prices, ahead of USDA data

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher on Friday, supported by strong beef prices and positioning ahead of U.S. government reports released after the close of the market, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled up 1.650 cents at 137.375 cents per lb...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Argentina's wheat planting forecast cut again, corn output steady

BUENOS AIRES, July 21 (Reuters) - The forecast for Argentina's wheat-planting area for the upcoming season was downwardly revised again on Thursday, according to a leading grains exchange, as the South American country grapples with fallout from unfavorable weather. The key wheat crop is seen planted across 6.1 million hectares...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache leaves India 2022/23 wheat crop estimate at 99 million T

July 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "The weak southwest monsoon in first half of June 2022 slowed ongoing plantings of the kharif (fall harvested) season crops. Plantings will recover under adequate soil moisture conditions with the revival of monsoon starting the third week of June, along with expected normal precipitation in July. On July 6, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified authorizing the export of wheat flour and other products ... only on the recommendation of Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Export of Wheat. Based on the domestic market supply situation, FAS New Delhi continues to estimate market year (MY) 2022/2023 wheat production at 99 million metric tons (MMT), exports at 6 MMT, and ending stocks at 8.5 MMT."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures end mixed as cash markets lift front contract

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday, with the front August contract gaining against back months as a heat wave in the Midwest and Plains helped support nearby cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 1.425 cents...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures hit eight-month low, wheat falls more than 2%

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid 1.5% on Friday, with the market falling to its lowest in almost eight months, as forecasts of favourable U.S. weather eased global supply worries. Wheat fell more than 2% on expectations of higher supplies from the Black Sea region after Russia...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn futures hit near 8-month low, wheat drops over 2%

Chicago corn futures slid 1.1% on Friday, with the market falling to its lowest in almost eight months as forecasts of favourable U.S. weather eased global supply worries. Wheat fell more than 2% on expectations of higher supplies from the Black Sea region as Russia and Ukraine are due to sign a deal to open ports for grain shipments.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

In Syria, a poor wheat harvest adds to food worries

QAMISHLI, Syria, July 21 (Reuters) - Poor rainfall, fuel shortages, soaring fertilizer prices: it's been a bad year for farmers in northeastern Syria where a disappointing wheat crop looks set to deal another blow to food supplies in a country grappling with climate change and war. Farmer Mohamed Hussein said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EU plans to ease crop rotation rules as global food risks mount

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday proposed a temporary suspension of EU crop rotation rules to increase cereal production and help head off a global food security crisis due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. The European Union executive said in a statement that...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A tanker carrying a liquid fertilizer product from Russia is about to arrive in the United States, sources and vessel tracking data showed in recent days, at a time of widespread worry that sky-high global fertilizer prices could lead to food shortages. President Joe Biden's...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to July 18

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 28 ending July 18. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 84 Week 27 2022 50 Week 28 2021 12 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 12 22 60 3 Week 27 2022 2 12 22 61 3 Week 28 2021 0 6 18 71 4 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 100 Week 27 2022 97 Week 28 2021 70 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 11 25 59 3 Week 27 2022 2 11 25 59 3 Week 28 2021 1 6 19 70 4 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 96 Week 27 2022 82 Week 28 2021 59 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 13 29 55 1 Week 27 2022 2 13 29 55 1 Week 28 2021 1 7 25 64 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 77 Week 27 2022 41 Week 28 2021 11 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 3 16 32 49 1 Week 27 2022 2 15 32 50 1 Week 28 2021 0 3 15 78 3 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 1 6 19 68 7 Week 27 2022 0 3 13 75 8 Week 28 2021 0 1 9 81 9 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine has harvested 6.5 million tonnes of crops- prime minister

KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has already harvested 6.5 million tonnes of its new crop, the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday. "The government is maximally involved in supporting the agricultural sector — more than 40 billion hryvnias ($1.09 billion) of accessible loans have been issued," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
AGRICULTURE

