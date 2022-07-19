Hillary Seeger: Replace delegation with those who will represent the people of New Hampshire

I received a call the other day from a prospective buyer inquiring about waterfront homes on Lake Winnipesaukee or Winnisquam. Like so many would-be vacation buyers out there, they had a pre-conceived idea and visualization of what they wanted. The trouble is, their expectations were unrealistic, especially in today’s market. They were looking for a cozy lake cottage with a view and its own individual shorefront. When I asked them what price range, their response was $300,000 to $700,000. That answer led me to my next question… “Have you ever considered a water access community?”

TILTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO