Belknap County, NH

Hillary Seeger: Replace delegation with those who will represent the people of New Hampshire

 5 days ago

Here is a headline from the Granite Grok...

Water access communities: A hot commodity in the Lakes Region!

I received a call the other day from a prospective buyer inquiring about waterfront homes on Lake Winnipesaukee or Winnisquam. Like so many would-be vacation buyers out there, they had a pre-conceived idea and visualization of what they wanted. The trouble is, their expectations were unrealistic, especially in today’s market. They were looking for a cozy lake cottage with a view and its own individual shorefront. When I asked them what price range, their response was $300,000 to $700,000. That answer led me to my next question… “Have you ever considered a water access community?”
TILTON, NH

