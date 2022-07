Nick Cannon, 41, admitted he will always have a special love for his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 53, in a new interview. The rapper, who shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with the singer, said what they had was “a fairytale” and he would go back to the relationship without hesitation if it would be the way it was before. “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'” he said on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast. “But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

