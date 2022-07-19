ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg Development Guide Book 2022

harrisburgnc.org
 3 days ago

The Development Guidebook summarizes all land development applications,...

www.harrisburgnc.org

WFAE

Catawba commissioners cite reasons for rejecting solar farm

Catawba County Commissioners say a proposed solar farm that would have supplied electricity to Wells Fargo was rejected this spring because it doesn't fit the county's vision for the site. Back in April, commissioners unanimously rejected a request by Duke Energy and solar developer NextEra to rezone 635 acres off...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Downtown Commission earns ‘Main Street America’ status

MOORESVILLE – Since its inception in the late 1980s, the Mooresville Downtown Commission has been an active, committed partner in the revitalization of the town’s downtown district. Working in concert over the years with local residents, business owners, property owners, volunteers and local leadership, the MDC has been a vital asset in the continued growth — and in some sense, rebirth — of what has become a renewed and vibrant downtown scene.
wcluradio.com

Food Lion recognizes local employees for 30 years of service

SALISBURY, NC — Food Lion announced nearly 300 associates will celebrate over 30 years of service this year. Among them is one long-term associate from a store in Glasgow. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”
GLASGOW, KY
lakenormanpublications.com

Developer declines to name coffee shop, restaurant coming to Denver

DENVER – Site preparation is underway at a property on N.C. 73 between Chick-fil-A and Walgreens, where three retail businesses will be established. The site is being developed by Woodhaven Denver LLC, a commercial retail development company with offices in Charlotte and Raleigh that purchased the property in April.
DENVER, NC
corneliustoday.com

New hospital coming in 2024 will operate on former farm

July 19. By Dave Vieser. A $150 million hospital is coming to Cornelius in 2024. When completed, the first phase of the new Atrium hospital will contain 38 beds. Officials from the The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority outlined their proposal for Atrium’s hospital in Cornelius at the Town Board’s July 18 meeting.
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Downtown block in Huntersville closing for a month

HUNTERSVILLE – Weather could delay the beginning, but for several weeks in late July and August, the usually busy block of Huntersville-Concord Road between N.C. 115 and Main Street will be closed to traffic. The closure, planned so crews from Charlotte Water and Blythe Construction can replace water, sewer...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
yadkinripple.com

U.S. 21 Road Market planned for July 29-31

The U.S. Hwy 21 Road Market is planned for July 29-31 Tips for first-time travelers along the Road Market route:. • Be prepared for slower traffic, lots of interesting stops, objects of all shapes and sizes, and those enjoying the thrill of the treasure hunt who might be a little distracted (pedestrians and drivers).
JONESVILLE, NC
thecentersquare.com

State officials say large layoffs are gathering steam in recent months in North Carolina

(The Center Square) —Notices of large layoffs in North Carolina have picked up in recent months, with nearly half of notices for 2022 issued since the start of June. The North Carolina Department of Commerce's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Report for 2022 details 20 plant closures or layoff notices impacting at least a third of active employees or 50 workers.
POLITICS
WFAE

Myers Park Country Club implements new rule on members who sue

Myers Park Country Club has added a new perk to joining: immediate suspension if you sue the club. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter reports this new policy was implemented after a member sued last year seeking the release of financial records. A judge recently sided with the member and has ordered the club to pay his legal fees of $37,000. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

These 3 North Carolina Cities are Considered Among the Sweatiest in America

In a study of 200 metropolitan areas, these North Carolina cities are considered the sweatiest: Charlotte (ranked 42nd sweatiest), Fayetteville (46th), and Raleigh (59th). Their study compared 200 of the largest cities in the US across the following categories: weather, sweat factors, and cooling off. In addition, they looked at data points like the number of days above 90 degrees, population density, and the availability of air conditioning and bodies of water to cool down.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Cornelius family property on the market for $22 million

July 20. By Dave Yochum. An 80-acre lakefront parcel—owned by members of the Cornelius family—has gone on the market for $22 million. The lakefront property near Perth Road in Mooresville has more than a fifth of a mile of shoreline. Valérie Dulude and Hanes Walker of Premier Sotheby’s...
CORNELIUS, NC
Mount Airy News

Food Lion honors long-term employees

SALISBURY – Food Lion recently said nearly 300 of its associates will be celebrating 30 or more years of service with the company including five long-term associates from stores in the Mount Airy area. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their...
My Fox 8

Pine Hall Brick is made in North Carolina

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the past few years, we’ve seen a major housing boom. That means a lot of business for companies that make construction materials. Now one of those is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Brad Jones found out how they’ve created a reputation...
MADISON, NC
WBTV

Mount Holly announces new chief of police

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mount Holly has announced their new chief of police. Brian Reagan will begin this new role on Aug. 1 after serving as the Deputy Chief of Police for the past eight years. He will take this position after Chief Don Roper retires July 31 after...
MOUNT HOLLY, NC

