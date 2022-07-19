Harrisburg Development Guide Book 2022

SALISBURY, NC — Food Lion announced nearly 300 associates will celebrate over 30 years of service this year. Among them is one long-term associate from a store in Glasgow. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”

GLASGOW, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO