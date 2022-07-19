Harrisburg Development Guide Book 2022

Catawba County Commissioners say a proposed solar farm that would have supplied electricity to Wells Fargo was rejected this spring because it doesn't fit the county's vision for the site. Back in April, commissioners unanimously rejected a request by Duke Energy and solar developer NextEra to rezone 635 acres off...
MOORESVILLE – Since its inception in the late 1980s, the Mooresville Downtown Commission has been an active, committed partner in the revitalization of the town’s downtown district. Working in concert over the years with local residents, business owners, property owners, volunteers and local leadership, the MDC has been a vital asset in the continued growth — and in some sense, rebirth — of what has become a renewed and vibrant downtown scene.
SALISBURY, NC — Food Lion announced nearly 300 associates will celebrate over 30 years of service this year. Among them is one long-term associate from a store in Glasgow. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”
DENVER – Site preparation is underway at a property on N.C. 73 between Chick-fil-A and Walgreens, where three retail businesses will be established. The site is being developed by Woodhaven Denver LLC, a commercial retail development company with offices in Charlotte and Raleigh that purchased the property in April.
July 19. By Dave Vieser. A $150 million hospital is coming to Cornelius in 2024. When completed, the first phase of the new Atrium hospital will contain 38 beds. Officials from the The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority outlined their proposal for Atrium’s hospital in Cornelius at the Town Board’s July 18 meeting.
HUNTERSVILLE – Weather could delay the beginning, but for several weeks in late July and August, the usually busy block of Huntersville-Concord Road between N.C. 115 and Main Street will be closed to traffic. The closure, planned so crews from Charlotte Water and Blythe Construction can replace water, sewer...
The U.S. Hwy 21 Road Market is planned for July 29-31 Tips for first-time travelers along the Road Market route:. • Be prepared for slower traffic, lots of interesting stops, objects of all shapes and sizes, and those enjoying the thrill of the treasure hunt who might be a little distracted (pedestrians and drivers).
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing efforts to enhance the quality and availability of parks and recreation programming throughout the city. The community is invited to participate in these efforts and share their vision for the future development of W.W. Flowe Park. The city is currently...
(The Center Square) —Notices of large layoffs in North Carolina have picked up in recent months, with nearly half of notices for 2022 issued since the start of June. The North Carolina Department of Commerce's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Report for 2022 details 20 plant closures or layoff notices impacting at least a third of active employees or 50 workers.
Greenville earned another shout out from Travel + Leisure Magazine, and once again the Upstate city is considered one of the South’s best-kept secrets. Longtime Greenville Mayor Knox White said it reminds him of a consultant the city worked with long ago who said at some point you don’t want to be a surprise.
Myers Park Country Club has added a new perk to joining: immediate suspension if you sue the club. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter reports this new policy was implemented after a member sued last year seeking the release of financial records. A judge recently sided with the member and has ordered the club to pay his legal fees of $37,000. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
In a study of 200 metropolitan areas, these North Carolina cities are considered the sweatiest: Charlotte (ranked 42nd sweatiest), Fayetteville (46th), and Raleigh (59th). Their study compared 200 of the largest cities in the US across the following categories: weather, sweat factors, and cooling off. In addition, they looked at data points like the number of days above 90 degrees, population density, and the availability of air conditioning and bodies of water to cool down.
July 20. By Dave Yochum. An 80-acre lakefront parcel—owned by members of the Cornelius family—has gone on the market for $22 million. The lakefront property near Perth Road in Mooresville has more than a fifth of a mile of shoreline. Valérie Dulude and Hanes Walker of Premier Sotheby’s...
SALISBURY – Medline Industries, LP. will permanently close a manufacturing facility in Rowan County and will soon lay off its workers at that location, according to a required legal notice filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. In total, 97 employees are expected to be affected by the...
SALISBURY – Food Lion recently said nearly 300 of its associates will be celebrating 30 or more years of service with the company including five long-term associates from stores in the Mount Airy area. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their...
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — We are investigating reports of tainted gas being sold in the Triad. A FOX8 viewer sent us an email about a vehicle breaking down after a fill-up at the Circle K on Randolph Street in Thomasville. People showing up Wednesday were being told the station is out of gas. A State […]
MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the past few years, we’ve seen a major housing boom. That means a lot of business for companies that make construction materials. Now one of those is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Brad Jones found out how they’ve created a reputation...
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mount Holly has announced their new chief of police. Brian Reagan will begin this new role on Aug. 1 after serving as the Deputy Chief of Police for the past eight years. He will take this position after Chief Don Roper retires July 31 after...
Interstate 77 commuters will have to wait longer for traffic relief. The North Carolina Department of Transportation told Channel 9 it does not have “a definitive project timeline” for the hardened-shoulder project. According to the town of Cornelius, construction was originally anticipated to start in 2023 and last two years.
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A hospital in Statesville that served its community for more than 100 years announced it will be shutting down many of its services. Davis Regional Medical Center says now, it will focus on inpatient behavioral health services. Several said employees said they are heartbroken and upset...
