Get a first look of Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

By Randee Dawn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuinta Brunson is channeling her inner Oprah. Earlier today, we got a first look at the "Abbott Elementary" star's transformation into Oprah Winfrey for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," an upcoming biopic about the life of prolific parody singer-songwriter Weird Al Yankovic. "Let's get #weird" Brunson, 32, posted on...

