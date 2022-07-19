ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers cooling center without A/C after copper theft

By Nadia Galindo
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1sFR_0glENSr700

A cooling center with no air conditioning is empty Tuesday due to a copper theft.

The theft was discovered at the Nepperhan Community Center in Yonkers in May when employees attempted to turn on the air conditioning.

The center's director is hoping to get some portable units in as temperatures heat up.

News 12 has learned that the City of Yonkers, which owns the building, has earmarked over $100,000 to replace the air conditioning unit and the roof.

It's unclear if that can be done before the end of summer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Cooling Center#Copper#A C
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Aliea Persaud, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2040 hours, the following 38-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy