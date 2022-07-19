Yonkers cooling center without A/C after copper theft

A cooling center with no air conditioning is empty Tuesday due to a copper theft.

The theft was discovered at the Nepperhan Community Center in Yonkers in May when employees attempted to turn on the air conditioning.

The center's director is hoping to get some portable units in as temperatures heat up.

News 12 has learned that the City of Yonkers, which owns the building, has earmarked over $100,000 to replace the air conditioning unit and the roof.

It's unclear if that can be done before the end of summer.