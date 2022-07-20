ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children ”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight .

The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.

In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.

“People comment about how many children we have and ask why,” the 30 Rock star wrote. “This is why. The thing in this life that matters most to me are these people.”

Hilaria Baldwin shared the same clip of her children on her Instagram , where she expressed how much the toddlers enjoy wearing their onesies, since they’re “super animal fans”.

“Some kids want to be superheroes and royals, my babies want to be puppies…as they are animal super fans,’ she wrote in the caption. “They dressed up last night…see again that [Eduardo] always gives [María Lucía] the bottle first? So sweet.”

Along with their two one-year-olds, Alec and his wife have an eight-year-old daughter, Carmen, and three sons: Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, and Romeo, three. The actor also shares Ireland Baldwin, 28, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In March, Hilaria announced that she was pregnant with her and Alec’s seventh child , who is expected to arrive in the fall. On Instagram , she shared a video of how children reacted to their mother being pregnant.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she wrote in the caption at the time. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”

A month after the announcement, the Boss Baby star also shared a different Instagram post to discuss how much of a “ journey ” it is to be a parent, which is another reason why he has continued having children.

Comments / 18

June Dinse
1d ago

it's actually no one's business. he takes care of his children. not unlike those that have a child and don't take care of them.

Reply
2
