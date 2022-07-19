Tami Coenen

Virginia Frederick died on February 9, 2021 in Bella Vista, AR. She was born in Jamestown, ND on July 15, 1920, the only child of Charles and Cecelia (Brown) Van Erem, and grew up on a farm at Buchanan, ND, graduating from Buchanan High School in 1938. She attended Central...
Sandra Kae Nelson 72, Jamestown, ND died Wednesday July 13, 2022 in Eventide at Hi-Acres. Sandy, as she preferred to be called, was born July 14, 1949 at Wessington Springs, SD the daughter of Donald Marlin Boulais and Loretta Evelyn (Hammrich) Boulais. The family later moved to California where she would attend school.
On June 30, 2022, Scott Allen Kludt departed this world to be in the everlasting peace of God’s loving arms. Scott was born on March 13, 1959, in Jamestown, ND, to Elizabeth (Hart) Kludt and Wallace Kludt. After graduating from Edgeley High School in 1977, he earned his degree...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Nearly 100 golfers raised $7,800 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s 12th annual Golf “FORE” Good tournament. Initially, the tournament raised money for the new JRMC location in southwest Jamestown. Today, Golf “FORE” Good benefits the JRMC Cancer Center. To meet...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police Department was the recipient of a grant to help fund the training of a new K9 unit. Police Chief Scott Edinger says the grant of $33,170 would help cover technology and a K9 unit. Chief Edinger added the grant didn’t fully cover...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDDHS) – For decades, the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown has been the state’s premier training and education campus for nursing, pharmacy, social work and counseling, psychiatry residents and other medical-related careers. Starting next month, the NDSH will also be a satellite site for Dakota...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Salvation Army is celebrating Christmas in July with their Red Kettle Campaign, July 22 & 23. The sound of the bells will be heard as volunteers spread joy and raise funds at Cash Wise Foods. “All funds raised stay local and support The Salvation...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public Works Committee gave recommendation to approve a change order regarding an emergency waterline replacement that took place. The change order would decrease the project cost by $9,667.50 according to City Engineer Travis Dillman. The total project cost was around $581,120,93. Dillman says...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There is a planned road closure for utility work in Jamestown Monday, July 25. A road closure will be in place on 5th St NE, between 15th Ave NE & 16th Ave NE. This closure will start at approximately 7:00 A.M. until approximately 5:30 P.M.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota’s air travel demand during the summer months remains strong as residents and visitors take advantage of the state’s air service opportunities. During the first half of calendar year 2022, North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports provided a total of 497,322 passenger...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Day three of the Class B District 4 American Legion Baseball tourney was held on Wednesday with three games and another two teams eliminated, here are the results:. Carrington 6 Kidder County 3. The number three seed in the tournament knocks off the number one seed Wolves...
