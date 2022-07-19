Camden City Council Announces Open Work Session on Utility Fund

We spoke with Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons regarding the recent swarm of Earthquakes in Kershaw County and Elgin. She spoke with us about the recent report released by the SC Department of Natural Resources. She mentioned that there has not been an adequate time frame to come to a consensus as the contributing factor. She said the effect of water from the Wateree River is one factor that they are considering as the cause of these earthquakes. Hear her full interview at this link.
COLUMBIA — Richland County has hired a new director for the troubled Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Tyrell Cato will take over operations of the jail that has been understaffed and faced several lawsuits alleging mistreatment in the past year. "I believe he will assist us in taking the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council voted Tuesday to make a gun control initiative go through the application process for funding after hearing community concerns. The Getting A New Generation Started in Peace (G.A.N.G.S) Initiative requested the Richland County Council to approve funding to help the organization’s mission...
COLUMBIA — Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson declined Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham's offer to be considered for his running mate. Wilson was one of nine people Cunningham unveiled as potential choices to be his lieutenant governor ahead of the November election against Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster. "While...
ELGIN, S.C. — On March 8, 2022, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) closed the bridge located on Wildwood Lane in Elgin, forcing residents to take an over one-mile detour. Elgin resident Tim Taylor wanted to know when the bridge would be fixed. "I do want to say...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Former Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steve Benjamin, a co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, called on mayors across the country to release new data on the manufacturers of guns used in crimes in their cities. The summit is hosted by Mayors Against Illegal Guns Co-Chair...
Stay connected to the Columbia community. Buy Now Ralph Bozella, chairman of the American Legion's Veteran Affairs and Rehabilitation Commission, gives an introductory speech to those attending a town hall put on by the American Legion on July 11. Tyler Fedor/The Post and Courier. CAYCE — Veterans shared their frustrations regarding communications...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are people all over the world, nation and state working hard to make a difference and it is important to give people their flowers and show just how much their work in the community is making a difference. Monday on Soda City Live, our Billie...
COLUMBIA, SC – July 13, 2022 – DeWees Real Estate Group, a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in Columbia’s office, retail, industrial, and land markets from acquisitions, to leasing and management, is proud to announce the sale of 3959 Fish Hatchery Road, Located in Gaston, SC.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County School District has released a proposed new school schedule for the 2023-24 school year. This new schedule would have students attending school for nine weeks and then getting a two-week break. This would mean students would not have the traditional summer break, but...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officials with Greenville-based Prisma Health have announced former South Carolina Speaker of the House Jay Lucas has been named a vice president in charge of government affairs for the hospital system. Lucas stepped down from his position in the SC House of Representatives in April 2022....
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The intersection of Main and Whaley streets were on the receiving end of flooding Monday. The two roads were closed off earlier today from the severe weather with traffic directed to alternate routes. After the weather calmed down the intersection was re-opened with evening shift...
Glenn C. Price, recently retired Lugoff-Elgin High School Director of Bands, has been awarded the Order of the Palmetto. The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contributions on a national or statewide scale. The award will be formally presented during a special ceremony on Saturday, July 23, at 3 p.m. in the Lugoff-Elgin High School auditorium. The public is invited to attend.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is now the 2022-2023 president for the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association. Representatives from the 46 SC counties met in Myrtle Beach for the annual conference. Ravenell was sworn in by Orangeburg County Probate Judge Pandora Jones-Glover during a July 13 ceremony.
Three candidates for vice president of student affairs and academic support visited campus on July 7, 11 and 14 to participate in campus forums and presentations as they competed for what is one of the university’s top administration positions. During their visit, Darryl B. Holloman, Brandi Hephner LaBanc and...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Air National Guard (SCANG) wants the public to be aware the 169th Fighter Wing will be conducting nighttime training flights involving F-16 fighter jets at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) this week. Training exercises begin Monday, July 19, and continue through Thursday, July 21....
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Democratic governor candidate Joe Cunningham has released his shortlist for running mates and it includes several names from the Columbia area. Cunningham put out the group of names Monday morning. “The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day...
Commuters should be prepared when driving through the Town of Lexington this week. Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green announced that the police department will conduct several Public Safety Checkpoints Monday through Wednesday. The Public Safety Checkpoints come in response to collision incidents, citizen traffic complaints and previous enforcement in this...
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — On the corner of Lyttleton and Laurens Street in Camden sits an empty lot. It's the former site of the old Camden Elementary School. The school building was torn down back in 2019 and moved to another location. Now, years later, it's being considered for a new purpose.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Air National Guard (SCANG) is advising residents in Lexington County about an upcoming training exercise. The 169th Fighter Wing is scheduled to hold nighttime training flights from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The flights are planned from July 18 to July 21. Residents...
