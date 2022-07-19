ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Camden City Council Announces Open Work Session on Utility Fund

 1 day ago

Camden City Council has announced a work session to take...

kool1027.com

Elgin Mayor Emmons Talks Recent Earthquakes

We spoke with Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons regarding the recent swarm of Earthquakes in Kershaw County and Elgin. She spoke with us about the recent report released by the SC Department of Natural Resources. She mentioned that there has not been an adequate time frame to come to a consensus as the contributing factor. She said the effect of water from the Wateree River is one factor that they are considering as the cause of these earthquakes. Hear her full interview at this link.
ELGIN, SC
City
Camden, SC
Government
dailyadvent.com

Veterans share concerns over Columbia VA system communication at town hall

Stay connected to the Columbia community. Buy Now Ralph Bozella, chairman of the American Legion's Veteran Affairs and Rehabilitation Commission, gives an introductory speech to those attending a town hall put on by the American Legion on July 11. Tyler Fedor/The Post and Courier. CAYCE — Veterans shared their frustrations regarding communications...
COLUMBIA, SC
#City Hall#Utility Fund
abccolumbia.com

Downtown Columbia area experiences flooding

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The intersection of Main and Whaley streets were on the receiving end of flooding Monday. The two roads were closed off earlier today from the severe weather with traffic directed to alternate routes. After the weather calmed down the intersection was re-opened with evening shift...
COLUMBIA, SC
Politics
kool1027.com

Price Awarded Order of the Palmetto: Ceremony Planned for Saturday at LEHS

Glenn C. Price, recently retired Lugoff-Elgin High School Director of Bands, has been awarded the Order of the Palmetto. The Order of the Palmetto is South Carolina’s highest civilian honor presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contributions on a national or statewide scale. The award will be formally presented during a special ceremony on Saturday, July 23, at 3 p.m. in the Lugoff-Elgin High School auditorium. The public is invited to attend.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Police Department conducting public safety checkpoints this week

Commuters should be prepared when driving through the Town of Lexington this week. Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green announced that the police department will conduct several Public Safety Checkpoints Monday through Wednesday. The Public Safety Checkpoints come in response to collision incidents, citizen traffic complaints and previous enforcement in this...
LEXINGTON, SC

