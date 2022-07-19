Camden City Council Announces Open Work Session on Utility Fund

We spoke with Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons regarding the recent swarm of Earthquakes in Kershaw County and Elgin. She spoke with us about the recent report released by the SC Department of Natural Resources. She mentioned that there has not been an adequate time frame to come to a consensus as the contributing factor. She said the effect of water from the Wateree River is one factor that they are considering as the cause of these earthquakes. Hear her full interview at this link.

ELGIN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO