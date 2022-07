Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has a new and abbreviated name after 85 years in the business. The beloved brand is now simply called Kraft Mac & Cheese, which is "meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand," the company announced on June 22, per CNN. Packaging featuring the new name will hit shelves by the end of the summer. In addition to the shortened name, shoppers will notice the box receiving a slight makeover that includes a refreshed logo, typography, and single-hue blue that "amplifies the brand's most recognizable asset — the noodle smile," the release notes.

