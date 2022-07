Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn has had his eyes on SAF Rob Billings of Alpharetta, GA ever since he offered him earlier this year. Billings visited in March and took an official visit the first weekend in June. And he will be back at Clemson Monday as the Tigers will host some of their top targets and commitments for a cook-out.

