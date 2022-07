Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run work zone crash that occurred last month in Washington County. At about 4:19 a.m. on June 19, troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to eastbound Interstate 70 west of Maryland Route 66 for a report of a pedestrian who was struck while working in a construction zone. According to a preliminary investigation, a road crew was backing up in the left lane of eastbound I-70 and removing construction barrels from a previous roadway project.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO