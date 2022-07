The one and only statue celebrating the famous world detective Sherlock Holmes is located in a small town in Illinois, but it may look a bit different. Located in Chester Illinois, the Holmes statue is not the only one in the small town. Throughout the small town, you will see Popeye statues that's because the creator of the cartoon character is from Chester, Illinois. So when you go see the Holmes statue you will see others all over town, and when you get up close to the Holmes statues you might see something different.

