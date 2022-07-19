‘The Terminal List’ Episode 5 Recap: “Disruption”

We’re in flashback mode as The Terminal List Episode 5 (“Disruption”) opens, to Najaf in 2007 and the chaos of the Iraq War. Against orders from SEAL command, Reece, Boozer, Ben, and Donny move into a heavily defended area of the city to rescue a US Army Aviation Branch Warrant Officer whose Kiowa has crashed. This is Reece’s memory of how he met his friend and ally Liz, but there’s a problem in the playback. Lucy is there in Najaf, too – “Daddy, can you save her?” – and Donny? Donny, the youngest member of Team Alpha who died in the Syrian ambush, wouldn’t even have even been in high school yet in 2007. Reece’s grief-ravaged, tumorized brain is messing with him, big time. And it’s only getting worse.

Liz’s private aircraft is parked in an out-of-the-way hangar at a San Francisco-area airport. After days of running surveillance on Steve Horn, it’s become clear to Reece that his only real exposure is in the few seconds he spends entering and leaving Capstone Industries headquarters in the downtown financial district. Full security team, an armored convoy, plenty of civilians around, and – oh yeah – the FBI is onto Horn, too. While staking out the building, Reece and Liz observe Agent Layun and his US Marshal’s Service colleague Mac Wilson (Christina Vidal) entering, as well as Buranek, who’s there to interview Mike Tedesco. Neither of those meetings go well.

“Big man, big problems, right?” Layun and Wilson don’t like it much when Horn makes a lot of hay about how everybody wants to kill him because he’s so rich. But they let him blab and drink his $250 latte, because they’re keyed into how he actively started to lie once they mentioned James Reece. As for Buranek, she brushes off a PR flack to confront Tedesco directly – in the men’s restroom, no less – about RD-4895’s role in generating tumors among end users, namely the SEALs killed in the Syrian ambush, the Nubellum chief caves. 4895 was meant to end post traumatic stress disorder, he tells Buranek at a secret rendezvous in the BART station. It was a “nootropic designed to mute the links between the hippocampus and the amygdala,” to let the “brain encode memory data without associated combat trauma.” But it was Horn who pushed it into humans, and it’s Horn who’s pushing now to sell Nubellum right out from underneath Tedesco. He gives Buranek the goods, a USB full of data about who profited from RD-4895’s use. And that’s when Horn’s goons shoot him dead before pursuing Buranek, who manages to take one of them out with a pistol of her own. Shaken, she notices goon #2 too late. But Reece is there to clean it up.

While Steve Horn was targeting CEOs on the West Coast, Secretary of Defense Hartley was catching Fontana, her aide and his confidante, inside his own web of deceit. His encrypted phone? Confiscated. The secret payments made to him by Horn? Discovered. Hartley is disgusted. “I just wish you were as inept for Horn as you were for me, you feckless fuck. But we’re gonna use you to send a message. Horn likes to play soldier? He’s got himself a war.”

From Buranek, whose face is still splattered with Tedesco’s blood, Reece demands all of the names from her research. Who Horn’s working with, and who Horn paid off with shares of Nubellum, which would’ve been worth billions after the acquisition. Reece doesn’t want these people exposed in some journo cover feature for The Atlantic . He wants them dead. “This isn’t about your fucking story,” he tells Buranek. He grabs the USB and pushes its info to Ben for decoding, which is when Reece discovers just how far and just how deep he’s been sold out. Admiral Pillar, Commander Cox, Captain Howard – the WARCOM brass at Coronado who were making a case for his failures as a combat leader, husband and father – they were all in on the RD-4895 payday and coverup. As recently as the last episode of The Terminal List , Reece said he had nothing left to lose. Well, now he has less than nothing.

Run ragged by the pills that barely contain the effects of his tumor, and driven to new extremes in his quest for revenge, Reece adjusts his Steve Horn action plan in downtown San Francisco. With the names of his co-conspirators in hand, Horn no longer needs to be taken alive. A frantic Liz tries to slow him down – “We’re really gonna build a bomb?” – but Reece isn’t hearing it. And with a mess of household chemicals, chemistry equipment, hand tools, and metal fabrication, he constructs an EFP for the op against Horn. The explosively formed penetrator will rip through his armored convoy, adding some explosive shaped charge punch to Reece’s terminal list.

It’s the day of the op, and Reece is getting into position. When he’d made clear to Buranek his intentions to harm Horn and his associates, she said it would like terrorism to cable news, and that’s exactly what this setup resembles. But Reece is undeterred. He ignores the press gathered on the Capstone steps, looking for comment on Tedesco’s death. He ignores Layun and Wilson, who call in SFPD and SWAT for backup. And he sets off the EFP alongside Horn’s SUV, from which the man who loved playing soldier is pulled with half of his face on fire. Reece closes in on the convoy with his assault rifle, picking off Horn’s security contractors. “It’s time to nut up, fanboy!” one of them shouts at Horn, who is terrified and crying. And when it’s down to him and Reece alone, the widower and disgraced SEAL commander doesn’t hesitate. Jai Courtney as Steve Horn lasted four episodes of The Terminal List .

Leaving the site of his destruction on foot, Reece commandeers a vehicle at gunpoint. He just killed five people in downtown San Francisco, in broad daylight, with news cameras rolling. His exfiltration plan is blown. And Layun, Wilson, and approximately a hundred cops are in hot pursuit. The battlefield just got dicey.

