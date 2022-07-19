ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Wichita Public Library Presents Fall Gardening Series

Wichita, Kansas
 3 days ago
The Wichita Public Library collaborates with K-State Research and Extension-Sedgwick County for the Fall Gardening Series at 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings at the Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2nd St., and Thursday evenings on Zoom.

  • Pollinator Gardens Inspired by the Kansas Prairie
  • Tuesday, August 2 & Thursday, August 4
  • Compost and More Green Gardening Practices
  • Tuesday, August 9 & Thursday, August 11
  • Plants That Love Our Kansas Sun
  • Tuesday, August 16 & Thursday, August 18
  • Growing a “Fruitful” Landscape
  • Tuesday, August 23 & Thursday, August 25
  • Container Gardening: The Basics and Beyond
  • Tuesday, August 30 & Thursday, September 1

More information, including registration links for the Zoom programs, is available online at wichitalibrary.org/gardening.

