Extreme heat once again threatens vast parts of the southern and western United States, with temperatures well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) expected over the weekend and into next week.This new round of heat, just the latest this summer, comes just days after Texas energy officials issued appeals to residents to conserve electricity as the state’s grid reached up toward capacity.The National Weather Service (NWS) encouraged those currently under heat advisories to stay hydrated, look for air conditioning and check up on potentially vulnerable people like the elderly.The wave is another reminder of the heat that will...

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO