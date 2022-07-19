Scary Pockets & Jude Smith: Saturday in the Park

Which would you add to your vintage SUV collection?. The vintage SUV market is absolutely blowing up with a fire that no one saw coming just a few years ago. It may have started with some of the rarer, high performance orientated models, but it’s since spread out to all kinds of models. No longer do the GMC Typhoon SUVs and similar high performance, low production classic machines get the corner on the market, and we’ve been looking for some good examples we think you’d like to add to your collection. Here are three examples from the July 30th at Classic Car Auction's Sioux Falls Event that you can get ready to bid on now.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 10 MINUTES AGO