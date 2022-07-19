ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

New Jim Lee art may show off Michael Keaton's new Batsuit

By Samantha Puc
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Ahead of DC's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the publisher has revealed brand new Jim Lee art for its con-exclusive swag bags, featuring more than 50 characters from comics, animation, video games, live-action TV, and movies. But while some are recognizable from the Arrowverse or the new Gotham Knights game, some look like new variations on legacy characters.

In fact, Lee's art might feature the new Batsuit to be worn by Michael Keaton in the upcoming The Flash and Batgirl films.

In the bottom right corner between Shazam! and White Canary is a Batman wearing a suit that closely resembles Keaton's costume from the Burtonverse (1989-1992). The yellow oval around the bat symbol on his chest along with the placement of the cape look mighty familiar but just upgraded enough to be a fresher, more comics-specific take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GJrK_0glE6xRu00

(Image credit: DC)

Lee's art also features the new DCEU Batgirl, played by Leslie Grace, as well as the new Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle. Calle and Keaton both appeared in footage from the upcoming Flash movie in April, while Grace debuted her Batgirl costume on social media in January.

Now, all three have been immortalized in art by Jim Lee.

Additionally, The Sandman's Morpheus can be seen lurking near the top right corner, to celebrate the upcoming Netflix series based on Neil Gaiman's comic book epic; Harley Quinn from the new animated series can be seen swinging into action behind Batman, just ahead of the Season 3 premiere; Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and his Justice Society supporting cast takes (almost) center stage before their big-screen debut; the upcoming big-screen Blue Beetle (played by Xolo Maridueña) is prominently featured; and even the League of Superpets, Krypto and Ace, can be seen running in the bottom left corner.

Then there's Green Lantern, which looks like Hal Jordan. HBO Max is currently developing a Green Lantern Corps TV show that is known to feature the characters Alan Scott and Guy Gardner. Only Gardner has publicly been cast so far, with actor Finn Wittrock taking on the role.

Though the Green Lantern depicted by Lee resembles Hal Jordan's comic book look, it also somewhat resembles Wittrock's likeness, meaning it's hard to say exactly which GL we're looking at.

Historically, DC uses SDCC to showcase its biggest announcements, and the publisher's convention schedule already mentions screenings of Harley Quinn and The Sandman. But based on Lee's art alone, it looks like we may also see previews or even trailers of more of DC's upcoming multimedia slate.

Stay tuned for more San Diego Comic-Con coverage.

DC has some of the best superhero teams of all time .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cinemablend

John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer Unveiled At Comic-Con After Keanu Reeves Surprise Hall H Appearance — Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. In what didn’t come as a shocker today at San Diego Comic-Con: Keanu Reeves crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel where his John Wick: Chapter 4 Chad Stahelski director was a panelist. And they showed the first trailer from the Lionsgate movie which doesn’t hit theaters until March 24, 2023. The pic’s title? Simply John Wick.  “Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here,” said Reeves. Stahelski and Reeves said the fourthquel takes place in five locales: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan. Trailer opens with Reeves’ John Wick punching a roped pole. There’s a voiceover asking John,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
ComicBook

Joaquin Phoenix's Salary for Joker 2 Revealed

We all joked that the proverbial "dump truck full of money" would be enough to even sway and 'actor's actor' like Joaquin Phoenix into doing a Joker sequel – but is that what he actually got to return for Todd Phillips' sequel? A new report claims to reveal exactly how much Phoenix is getting paid for Joker 2 – and it is hefty. According to the report, Joaquin Phoenix is currently poised to jump from a $4.5 million salary for the first Joker movie to a $20 million salary for Joker 2!
MOVIES
Collider

First 'Nope' Reactions Call Jordan Peele's Movie Indescribable, Divisive, and Terrifying

Jordan Peele's name has become synonymous with jaw-dropping and creative horror films like Get Out and Us, so it should come as no surprise that his next venture as a writer-director has been met with rave reviews from critics. Nope is set to blend horror with sci-fi and mystery when it officially premieres in theaters later this month, and if the first handful of trailers were any indication—it's going to be an unforgettable movie-going experience.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Finn Wittrock
Person
Jim Lee
Person
Leslie Grace
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Trends After Disney+ Announcement

Deadpool 3 is trending thanks to a new Disney+ announcement. Deadpool, the sequel, and Logan are all headed to the streaming service tomorrow. With all of that in the air, Marvel fans are dreaming big when it comes to the third movie in Ryan Reynolds' series. Marvel Studios has a mega-panel scheduled for Saturday night and the expectations are already sky high. The possibility of Hugh Jackman rolling on-stage with Kevin Feige near the end would effectively tear the roof off of Hall H. Nothing is confirmed, but that's never stopped fans from dreaming big in the past. Rumors resurfaced of a project called The Mutants this week that would see the MCU debut even more of their mutant character. (But maybe not the X-Men right out of the gate.) Check out some of the responses down below!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Batsuit#Batgirl#White Canary#Supergirl#Grace#Ahea
Distractify

The Villain of 'Black Panther 2' Is a Brand New Character to the MCU

Ever since the passing of Chadwick Boseman in Aug. 2020, the future of the Black Panther film series seems to have had one issue after another. Fans have wondered if and how the movies could go on without a T'Challa. Not to mention there have been a number of delays in filming the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

First 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Footage Showcases Epic Battles and Stunts

During Prime Video's panel for The Wheel of Time: Origins, the series' showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed the first footage from the upcoming second season of The Wheel of Time. In addition to sharing this sneak peek at the upcoming season, it was revealed that the series had been renewed for a third season, igniting the excitement of fans around the world.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
IGN

Halloween Ends: First Trailer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Final Chapter Revealed

The first trailer for Halloween Ends has arrived today, giving horror hounds a brief glimpse at what’s been billed as the final showdown between series stalwart Laurie Strode and masked menace Michael Myers. The 13th film in the 44-year-old franchise, Halloween Ends will become the fourth in the new...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy