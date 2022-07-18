Sobriety checkpoint to be placed on WV Route 7

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on WV Route 7, adjacent to the Pursglove Post Office. The checkpoint will be held on Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to midnight

The West Virginia State Police have said that the sobriety checkpoint will be implemented to detect and deter impaired drivers.

For further information, contact First Sergeant Petsko at the Morgantown Detachment.

