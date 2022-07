Qualifying for the fall federal midterm elections begins today, at the Secretary of state’s Office in Baton Rouge. Candidates for the state’s six congressional seats, plus one U.S. Senate race, are expected to qualify over the next three days. Political analyst Bernie Pinsonat says five of six congressional races should be shoe-ins for the incumbents. But in District 3, Clay Higgins has an announced Republican challenger. Pinsonat says the race could become interesting.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO