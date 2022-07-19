ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Longboat's Harmer, Bishop receive Home Rule Hero awards

By Eric Garwood
Longboat Observer
 3 days ago

Town Manager Tom Harmer and Town Commissioner BJ Bishop went to a meeting last week and left with prizes. The Manasota League of Cities...

www.yourobserver.com

businessobserverfl.com

Third neighborhood announced in North River Ranch

As sales at master-planned community North River Ranch in Parrish remain steady, a new neighborhood is already underway. Wildleaf, the third in the community, will offer 377 villas and single-family homes. It comes as the community’s neighborhood Brightwood is nearly sold out. The pricing for Wildleaf has yet to be announced, but home sales at Brightwood were listed between $300,000 and $800,000.
PARRISH, FL
srqmagazine.com

Excitement Building for DiVosta's New Amenity Campus at Talon Preserve

Residents and homebuyers at DiVosta’s Talon Preserve in the sought-after Palmer Ranch area of Sarasota County are excitedly watching the progress of the community’s elevated lifestyle taking shape as the expansive amenity campus is well underway. With the 18,000-square-foot grand resort clubhouse, freeform pool with rock waterfall and beach-entry features, and 14 sports courts for pickleball, tennis, and bocce ball taking shape before their eyes, there’s heightened anticipation for the grand opening expected for early 2023 and vision of an enhanced get-to-know-your-neighbors lifestyle. Designed to be the social hub for the community, the sprawling amenity campus was created collaboratively by the area’s top planners, architects, and designers. It offers various social, recreational, and fitness opportunities, with inviting indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. The centerpiece of Talon Preserve’s alfresco lifestyle is the resort-inspired pool with a sloping beach entry, rock waterfall feature, and lap lane. The expansive pool deck provides chaises for lounging in the sun and the convenience of a full-service outdoor bar and restaurant. Other outdoor amenities include a splash pad, outdoor spa, fire pit lounge overlooking the lake, and a playground.mThe grand clubhouse features a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment, a performance training room, and separate group fitness studio to practice aerobics, yoga, or Pilates. Gathering rooms for clubs and activities, a classic arcade with an air hockey table and games, and a welcoming social lounge encourage conversation and camaraderie, while an oversized community room complete with a catering kitchen is ideal for hosting larger group events. The clubhouse’s covered terrace and outdoor lounge offer additional gathering places, with an alfresco living room positioned by the soft glow of an outdoor fireplace. The courts complex caters to sports enthusiasts at Talon Preserve, offering eight pickleball courts, four bocce courts, two tennis courts, and shade canopies with seating. Residents also enjoy a full calendar of social events, community clubs, classes, and outings coordinated by a full-time on-site activities director. Talon Preserve on Palmer Ranch is located at 6248 Grande Talon Lane in Nokomis off Honore Avenue, half a mile south of FL-681. The on-site sales gallery is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. For more information or to speak with a member of the DiVosta team, call 941-300-1116 or visit www.TalonPreserve.com.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Scholarship program sends more Manatee students to New College

Students from Manatee County high schools and others from the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota will have all or part of a single year of tuition at New College of Florida paid thanks to a grant from the Bishop Parker Foundation. The Bishop Parker Foundation supports nonprofits focused on the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

New owners aim to maintain charm of Sarasota property

A pledge from buyer to seller to maintain much of a bayfront property's park-like setting when building a new home was key to a $5 million real estate deal in Sarasota recently. The 2.42-acre wooded retreat at 3222 Old Oak Drive in Shoreland Woods was for decades home to Sarasota's...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Key, FL
Government
City
Longboat Key, FL
Local
Florida Government
businessobserverfl.com

Eight businesses join Publix-anchored center

A lineup of eight new retail companies are coming to The Landings in Sarasota, including a cookie business, a food truck-turned-restaurant and a workout studio. The Landings is a Benderson Development project that features an open-air shopping, dining and wellness experience. The Publix-anchored center is located off U.S. 41 south of Proctor Road.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

East County weather page photo: July 21

Gordon Silver captured these two sandhill colts getting to know each other just hours after emerging from their shells off S.R. 70 near Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: A noise for news

Noise: An officer who went to investigate a report of noise found no one home at a residence, though a radio news program was playing from a set of wired outdoor speakers in a pool area. Finding no way to silence the speakers, the officer found a contact number for the homeowner, who said he was out of town but would try to have someone come to the home and take care of the problem.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: July 21

Pat Donnelly photographed this roseate spoonbill and white ibis in Village Walk pond in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23...
SARASOTA, FL
Person
Tom Hall
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key weather page photo: July 21

Les Ireland captured this photo of a bald eagle taking a rest on a balcony in Grand Bay on Longboat Key. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Far more to come in this Lakewood Ranch story

Lakewood Ranch's Lorraine Robertson was talking about her early days as an artist and explaining her inspiration. She started painting late in life, after her retirement at the age of 70, and her first instructor was an extremely shy and quiet man who said almost nothing to her that entire first year.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
#Legislature#Longboat#Politics State#Home Rule Hero
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $223m contract to revamp big Tampa interchange

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane has won a $223m design-and-build contract to improve the I-275/I-4 highway interchange in Tampa, Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to upgrade the I-275/I-4 as a main hurricane evacuation route for the greater Tampa Bay area. Starting in 2023, Lane will widen roads, realign...
TAMPA, FL
941area.com

Where to Find the Best Orange Chicken in Sarasota?

When it comes to Chinese food, you cannot forget orange chicken to devour your taste buds with its juicy, marinated sauce. So if you’re a fan of orange chicken, congratulations! It’s because you can find this delicious dish throughout Sarasota. However, not all orange chickens are created alike....
SARASOTA, FL
News Break
Politics
travelyouman.com

Anna Maria Island VS Siesta Key- What’s The Difference?

You’ve probably heard of the beaches of Sarasota’s well-known barrier islands, Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, and Siesta Key, if you love the beach and are considering a vacation to Florida. Between Tampa and Fort Myers on the gulf coast, this group of islands outside Sarasota is widely renowned for its white sand beaches, turquoise seas, and small-town atmosphere. Many people are lured here while looking for Florida’s greatest beaches because they want to escape the busy, overly touristic beaches of St. Pete and Clearwater (to the north). In this Anna maria island vs Siesta Key comparison, we will help you to figure out what the best destination available for you to visit is.
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man transported to hospital after alligator attack in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -- Another individual has been attacked by an alligator. This attack happened Wednesday evening in Manatee County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a report of a man who had been bitten by an alligator near Lake Manatee Fish Camp. According to the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota jiujitsu athlete is not satisfied with being a National Champion

If an athlete wins a championship once, maybe they got lucky. If an athlete wins a championship twice, any thoughts of luck get evaporated. If an athlete wins a championship three times, well, that does not happen too often. Only a select few athletes know what that feels like, regardless of sport or age.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Critically endangered turtle nest hatched on Longboat Key

A critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest hatched on Longboat Key recently, despite early concerns the nest was too close to the water's edge. There’s no way to tell how many total hatchlings emerged, but five were brought to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s hatchling hospital to be examined and released. Four more hatchlings were found and released during a nest excavation.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL

