Antiques And Design Show Benefits East Hampton Historical Society
27east.com
4 days ago
A preview cocktail party for the centennial edition of the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show benefiting the East Hampton Historical Society was held on Friday evening grounds of Mulford... more. The Amagansett homeowners who have blocked vehicle access to a stretch of ocean...
This summer, 11 female founded brands will host a bespoke shopping experience in Amagansett. On July 26 & 27th from 11am to 6pm, the brands will collectively debut their latest collections at The Reform Club in the 21 House. Set on a picturesque property, step into their summer home, that will evoke a feeling of being in your own home, almost as if the pieces were created for you. With one-of-a-kind treasures, customers will walk away knowing that they will not see the items elsewhere.
When your contractor says there’s a way to do it faster, better, and for less, chances are good that the expert knows best. David Rogal and Ron Carlivati had spent six months living on, and plotting the renovation of, their newly acquired property on the East Hampton–Amagansett border when their contractor stepped in and suggested that they reevaluate their approach. The couple had purchased two adjacent 1950s cottages with a plan to expand the larger into a main house and retain the smaller as a guest space. For the main house, their intention was to preserve the original Hamptons ranch-house charm—shingled siding, paned windows, and peaked roof—while adding more modern touches, specifically a flat-roofed primary bedroom wing and a glass-box entry foyer.
July 16 was declared Amagansett Village Improvement Society Day by the Town of East Hampton, celebrating the 100th anniversary of AVIS and its importance in the hamlet. The celebration was... more. The Amagansett homeowners who have blocked vehicle access to a stretch of ocean beach on ... by Michael Wright.
Event will feature canine aquatic competitions hosted by Dock Dogs. The Village of Port Jefferson is bringing a new meaning to the dog days of summer. The Port Paws Dog Festival is gearing up for this weekend and it’s going to be dog-gone fun. Kevin Wood, economic development director...
Coming to the Southampton Cultural Center (SCC) on Monday, July 25, is “Royal Oak,” in a one-night summer preview show. Written and directed by Justin Vibbert, the first-of-its-kind production features a full play and a couture runway show. “It’s built right into the middle of it, right into...
Once upon a time, long, long ago I was driving down County Road 111 in Manorville when something caught my eye. Back then the road was one lane in each direction, no stop signs, no traffic lights and the median was an occasionally mowed strip of typical highway roadside grasses and weeds. But in a flash I saw something and made a mental note about a plant that had me interested.
In 2003, Dorothy Lichtenstein was invited by friends to an event at what was, at the time, the LIU-Southampton campus, where comedian Mel Brooks and actress Anne Bancroft were featured... more. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday vetoed a measure approved by a thin majority ... by Michael Wright.
• It will be sunny today, with a high temperature near 90 degrees and a west wind 6 to 10 miles per hour, becoming southwest in the afternoon. There’s an air quality health advisory in Suffolk County this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 70. Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 90, and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Plans to renovate and convert the long-vacant former Walmart on Route 58 for re-use as a Restaurant Depot store were approved by the Riverhad Planning Board yesterday afternoon. The Planning Board granted approval to the site plan application of Riverhead Plaza for improvements to 65,267 square feet of vacant commercial...
A juvenile great white shark was discovered washed up on a Quogue beach on Wednesday, July 20. Quogue Village Police said that at around 9:30 a.m. a Dune Road resident... more. Members of three environmental organizations gathered at Long Beach in Noyac on Tuesday to mark ... by Stephen J. Kotz.
Essene “Seenie” DeCozen Baldwin of Southampton died on March 19, 2021. She was 94. Baldwin had a wonderful welcoming demeanor and was warmly received by all, according to her family.... more. Former Westhampton Beach star midfielder Belle Smith has once again shown her prowess at the ... by...
After two years of presenting music in the midst of the ever-changing rules and regulations brought about by COVID-19, Marya Martin, flutist and founder of the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, is happy to report that this summer, the music is back, much as it had been prior to 2020. “We...
Meghan Saccone in front of the new North Fork Flour Shoppe dessert truck. (Credit: Lee Meyer) Meghan Saccone took a risk when she launched North Fork Flour Shoppe out of her home in Jamesport in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the small-batch baked goods business took off in a big way in 2020 thanks to Saccone’s colorful array of baked goods — from rainbow cookies to cupcakes and macarons.
Earlier this month, the developers for the Greybarn site at the former Mediterranean Manor, located at 303 East Main Street in East Patchogue, sought site-plan approval for the redevelopment of 3.42 acres of land. Both the Town of Brookhaven planning board and zoning board have since approved the site plan.
The Dimon Farmhouse, a Water Mill home that dates back to the mid to late 19th century, will be saved from the wrecking ball under a recently approved plan to move the structure, landmark it and subdivide the property. The Southampton Town Zoning Board of Appeals officially greenlit the plan...
After months of training, Mia Luna crossed the finish line as the first i-tri athlete of the Hamptons Youth Triathlon at Long Beach in Sag Harbor on Saturday morning. While... more. The Hamptons Adult Hardball Championships are set — the Harbor Krakens will play the East ... by Staff Writer...
This Fourth of July kicked off the official season of madness on the roads. People throwing their hazards into park-wherever-I-want mode. Expletives being hurled through closed windows. Road ragers speeding furiously past each other only to end up at the same red light anyway. And then there’s road rage’s evil...
Comments / 0