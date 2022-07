RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) —The terrifying moment still haunts Nicholas Roussell every day, since he was on his way to work when someone started firing shots at his truck. “Like a lifetime movie, like something you’ve never seen before. You hear about it on the news all the time and then it happens to you and your like, you never think it would happen to you,” said Roussell, as he described his brush with death.

