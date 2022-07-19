ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New genomic research shows why testing malaria vaccines in the clinic is as rigorous as natural exposure in the field

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Malaria is the deadliest mosquito-borne parasitic infection of humans. In 2021, after a century of research, the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the world's first malaria vaccine. That vaccine reduces the incidence of malaria infections in young children aged 5-17 months by only 30 percent, meaning that it remains critical to...

www.sciencedaily.com

Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
scitechdaily.com

Body vs. Brain: Scientists Discover Evidence for an Autoimmune Cause of Schizophrenia

Scientists identify an autoantibody that may cause schizophrenia in some individuals. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have discovered that some people with schizophrenia have autoantibodies—which are made by the immune system and recognize the body’s own proteins, rather than outside threats such as viruses or bacteria—against a protein that’s important for communication between brain cells called NCAM1. The patients’ autoantibodies also caused schizophrenia-related behaviors in mice. This discovery may improve the diagnosis and treatment of a subset of patients with schizophrenia.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Newly developed vaccine offers superior protection against omicron variants

Yale scientists have developed a novel omicron-specific mRNA vaccine that offers superior immune protection against two viral subvariants than standard mRNA vaccines. The new vaccine, called Omnivax, increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, compared with standard mRNA vaccines. The improved response against the BA.1 subvariant was reported June 6 in the journal Nature Communications. The results of the study involving the BA.2 subvariant were published July 19 in the journal Cell Discovery.
PHARMACEUTICALS
State
Maryland State
The Conversation Africa

Africans make up a tiny portion of genomics data: why there’s an urgent need for change

A group of Nigerian scientists, in conjunction with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, established the Noncommunicable Diseases Genetic Heritage Study consortium in February 2020. The aim is to produce a comprehensive catalogue of human genetic variation in Nigeria and assess the burden of noncommunicable diseases in 100,000 adults in the country. The Conversation Africa asked genetic epidemiologist Segun Fatumo, one of the leaders of the consortium, to explain what they are doing and why.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
MedicalXpress

Study finds loss of 'youth' protein may drive aging in eye

Loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may drive age-related changes in the retina, according to a new study in mice from the National Eye Institute (NEI). The retina is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, and aging-associated diseases of the retina, like age-related macular degeneration (AMD), can lead to blindness. This new finding could lead to therapies to prevent AMD and other aging conditions of the retina. The study was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

Scientists Develop New Omicron-Targeting Vaccine

A team of scientists from Yale recently developed a new COVID vaccine that offers superior immune protection against omicron variants. Dubbed Omnivax, the new vaccine reportedly increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, when compared with the standard mRNA vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
studyfinds.org

One-time HIV treatment on the horizon after gene-editing breakthrough

TEL AVIV, Israel — A one-time vaccine for HIV is a step closer to reality, according to a new study. A team in Israel used gene-editing technology to engineer type B white blood cells, which can trigger the immune system to fight the virus. Dr. Adi Barzel of Tel...
CANCER
Nature.com

Alveolar macrophages: Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 242 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has caused more than 6.3 million deaths to date. Despite great efforts to curb the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), vaccines and neutralizing antibodies are in the gloom due to persistent viral mutations and antiviral compounds face challenges of specificity and safety. In addition, vaccines are unable to treat already-infected individuals, and antiviral drugs cannot be used prophylactically. Therefore, exploration of unconventional strategies to curb the current pandemic is highly urgent. Alveolar macrophages (AMs) residing on the surface of alveoli are the first immune cells that dispose of alveoli-invading viruses. Our findings demonstrate that M1 AMs have an acidic endosomal pH, thus favoring SARS-CoV-2 to leave endosomes and release into the cytosol where the virus initiates replication; in contrast, M2 AMs have an increased endosomal pH, which dampens the viral escape and facilitates delivery of the virus for lysosomal degradation. In this review, we propose that AMs are the Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection and that modulation of the endosomal pH of AMs has the potential to eliminate invaded SARS-CoV-2; the same strategy might also be suitable for other lethal respiratory viruses.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop liquid biopsy technique to help detect cancer in blood

University of Central Florida College of Medicine researchers have found a new way to track metastatic cancer cells in the body, which in the future could help identify cancer earlier and give patients more treatment options. In the latest issue of PLOS ONE, Professor Annette Khaled's research lab reported using...
CANCER
Science Daily

New fast test discriminates between cellular immunity to SARS-CoV-2 after vaccination or infection

A MedUni Vienna research team has developed a new blood test that indicates a person's status of cellular immunity to SARS-CoV-2 within just 48 hours. This test is particularly relevant for vulnerable patient groups, whose own antibody response is not meaningful. The test can even indicate whether immunity is the result of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 or of survived infection. The study data were recently published in the journal Allergy.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Science Daily

Cellular protein identified as possible drug target to combat Lassa hemorrhagic fever

Scripps Research in collaboration with the La Jolla Institute for Immunology have used a novel strategy to identify and study host cell proteins that contribute to multiplication of Lassa virus, a virus that causes a severe hemorrhagic fever disease. The discovery could lead to potential new drug targets for treating the disease.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Antibiotics affect male and female gut microbiomes differently

In a new study, researchers at Cedars-Sinai found that antibiotics have sex-specific effects on the gut microbiome makeup of male and female laboratory rats. The findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, could have implications for using the drugs in humans to treat or prevent bacterial infection. "We found...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Novel gene therapy could reduce bleeding risk for haemophilia patients

A single gene therapy injection could dramatically reduce the bleeding risk faced by people with haemophilia B, finds a study involving UCL researchers. For the paper, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, experts from UCL, Royal Free Hospital and biotechnology company Freeline Therapeutics trialled and continue to evaluate a new type of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy candidate, called FLT180a, to treat severe and moderately severe cases of the condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Scientists develop a new non-opioid pain killer with fewer side effects

A promising new non-opioid painkiller (analgesic) with potentially fewer side effects compared to other potent painkillers, has been discovered. A team of scientists, co-led by researchers from the School of Life Sciences, University of Warwick, has investigated a compound called BnOCPA (benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine), found to be a potent and selective analgesic which is non-addictive in test model systems. BnOCPA also has a unique mode of action and potentially opens a new pipeline for the development of new analgesic drugs.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Science Daily

How vaccine-related fears affect the flu shot experience

A novel long-term study of how vaccine-related fears influence flu shot outcomes has found that these fears not only reduce vaccination, but also fuel symptoms of dizziness and lightheadedness at the time of the injection. These fears can have such a hold on some people that they may get a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Daily

Melanoma thickness equally hard for algorithms and dermatologists to judge

Assessing the thickness of melanoma is difficult, whether done by an experienced dermatologist or a well-trained machine-learning algorithm. A study from the University of Gothenburg shows that the algorithm and the dermatologists had an equal success rate in interpreting dermoscopic images. In diagnosing melanoma, dermatologists evaluate whether it is an...
CANCER
Science Daily

Putting the brakes on 'budding' viruses

Paramyxoviruses have the potential to trigger a devastating pandemic. This family of viruses includes measles, Nipah virus, mumps, Newcastle disease and canine distemper. "The infectiousness of measles is unmatched by any known virus. If one person with measles coughs in a room with 100 unvaccinated people, around 90 would become infected," says Michael Norris, Ph.D., a former postdoctoral associate at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and current assistant professor at the University of Toronto. "Nipah virus is not as contagious, but it is incredibly lethal, with between 40 percent and 90 percent of infections causing death."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A phase I/II study of triple-mutated oncolytic herpes virus G47âˆ† in patients with progressive glioblastoma

Here, we report the results of a phase I/II, single-arm study (UMIN-CTR Clinical Trial Registry UMIN000002661) assessing the safety (primary endpoint) of G47âˆ†, a triple-mutated oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1, in Japanese adults with recurrent/progressive glioblastoma despite radiation and temozolomide therapies. G47Î” was administered intratumorally at 3"‰Ã—"‰108"‰pfu (low dose) or 1"‰Ã—"‰109"‰pfu (set dose), twice to identical coordinates within 5"“14"‰days. Thirteen patients completed treatment (low dose, n"‰="‰3; set dose, n"‰="‰10). Adverse events occurred in 12/13 patients. The most common G47Î”-related adverse events were fever, headache and vomiting. Secondary endpoint was the efficacy. Median overall survival was 7.3 (95%CI 6.2"“15.2)"‰months and the 1-year survival rate was 38.5%, both from the last G47âˆ† administration. Median progression-free survival was 8 (95%CI 7"“34) days from the last G47âˆ† administration, mainly due to immediate enlargement of the contrast-enhanced area of the target lesion on MRI. Three patients survived >46"‰months. One complete response (low dose) and one partial response (set dose) were seen at 2"‰years. Based on biopsies, post-administration MRI features (injection site contrast-enhancement clearing and entire tumor enlargement) likely reflected tumor cell destruction via viral replication and lymphocyte infiltration towards tumor cells, the latter suggesting the mechanism for "immunoprogression" characteristic to this therapy. This study shows that G47Î” is safe for treating recurrent/progressive glioblastoma and warrants further clinical development.
CANCER

