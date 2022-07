A meme has been circulating online during the pandemic featuring Tiktaalik roseae, the iconic, four-legged "fishapod" that first made the transition from water to land 375 million years ago. Most variations show Tiktaalik poking its head out of the water and ready to crawl ashore, while an out of frame hand threatens it with a rolled-up newspaper or a stick. The joke is that those of us exhausted by the modern world wish we could go back in time, shoo it back into the water, and stop evolution in its tracks, sparing ourselves the present day of war, pestilence, and internet memes.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO