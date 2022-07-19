Alex Campbell

Brand executive turned founder Roma Patel started her company when she zeroed in on a gap in the market—and a gap in nutrition. Tejari, which she named after her two sons and the inspiration for the DTC company, is disrupting the protein category with its simplistic, clean plant-based blends. And with national distribution on the horizon, Patel’s background in brand-building and deep consumer empathy are the perfect mix for her marketing approach. Read on to hear what she’s learned as a founder thus far and how the mantra “lift as you climb” plays a big role in her career and company.
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Twitter allows users to change the size of the text that’s displayed throughout its mobile application. Users can choose from four different font sizes....
When it comes to ecommerce advertising, the ability to track a transaction from the first click to a final delivery point enables brands and their media agencies to understand and optimize results at every step of the process. Connected commerce is the dream for brands seeking more direct relationships with...
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Snapchat’s Snap Map is rubbing off on Instagram, as the Meta-owned photo- and video-sharing platform unveiled an updated map experience Tuesday with much of...
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. In the early 2000s, marketers thought TV was destined to follow print media. TV was over. Online engagement was growing by double digits, investments in digital media were skyrocketing and the new age of big data was upon us.
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Black-owned digital media company Blavity has seen a seven-fold increase in a share of its ad revenue from the first half of 2021 to...
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Adweek 2022 Media All Star Christina “Chrissie” Hanson is stepping up to lead Omnicom Media Group agency OMD USA, replacing the agency’s previous CEO...
Nordstrom is making changes just in time for the fall shopping season. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering CPG companies and the broader business of commerce.
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Google bolstered its Google Ads offerings with two new products—Asset Library and a video creation tool—as well as a new text-to-voiceover feature.
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Brand safety ad-tech firm Zefr is buying Adverif.ai, an Israeli artificial intelligence company that uses tech to identify misinformation, the companies announced today. Terms...
-Agency the community has created some new work for the Volkswagen Taos—and it has an avian theme. The spot, “Birdhouse,” is running in both English and Spanish and is part of the latest Drive Bigger campaign that includes several spots across the general and Hispanic markets. The spot shows a birdwatcher collecting supplies to build more birdhouses outside his window. The spot is buoyed by the charmingly quirky song “I Like Birds” by the Eels.
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Some Nextdoor users fancy themselves as the eyes and ears of their neighborhood, and the neighborhood social network is catering to the latter and...
A company’s success is intricately linked to its marketing strategies in a highly competitive consumer market. The CMO Survey demonstrated that 72% of marketing chiefs felt that ‘the importance of marketing in their companies increased’ significantly in 2020-21. It also highlighted that traditional advertising recorded a negative...
More than $1 out of every $5 in retail sales will be made online by 2026. YouTube wants to become an e-commerce powerhouse by helping influencers sell more products to their growing audiences. Shopify is allying with YouTube in its battle against Amazon for livestream shopping supremacy. You’re reading a...
How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Esports and media powerhouse FaZe Clan began trading publicly on the Nasdaq...
NBC’s Today this morning launched its first digital cover story. The morning show is looking for ways to reach younger audiences—who are increasingly leaving the linear broadcast—and doing more stories focusing on newsmakers and cultural figures is seen as a way of penetrating that segment. These digital...
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. “Shrinkflation,” or the perception that the size or quantify of offerings has decreased while the price remains the same or goes up, found its...
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Meta opened the virtual and actual doors to Small Business Studios, an initiative aimed at providing small and midsized businesses with creative inspiration, training...
C-SPAN, like all other major TV news outlets, is focusing more resources on its digital operations. Hence today’s announcement that C-SPAN has hired Pew Research Center executive Michael Piccorossi as its first-ever chief digital officer. In this brand new role, Piccorossi will help guide C-SPAN’s digital strategy, while working...
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Multi-award winning, pure-play customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic today announced that Patrick Reynolds has joined the company as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer. The former Mastercard Senior Vice President will spearhead BlueConic’s global marketing organization, positioning the company for its next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005019/en/ Patrick Reynolds appointed CMO of Customer Data Platform BlueConic (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0